Trump reacts after White House says no visitor logs exist at Biden Delaware home where classified docs found

Former President Donald Trump is speaking out Monday after the White House Counsel’s Office announced there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, calling the garage where Biden’s lawyers discovered a stash of classified documents "flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured."

The remark comes as Biden is currently facing a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents after at least two stashes were found at his Wilmington home and a pro-Biden think tank in Washington, D.C.

"The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage. Maybe they are smarter than we think!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor)," he added.

Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen backing into what appears to be his Wilmington, Delaware driveway in a 2020 campaign video.

Trump’s comments come about five months after the FBI executed a search and seizure at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago and retrieved approximately 300 documents with classified markings – some "top secret" – that the former president had not turned over to the National Archives as required by law.

General view of the gate to the access road leading to the home of President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday, January 12. 2023.

At the time, Biden had said Trump had been "irresponsible.

"Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!" Trump claimed Monday.

Republicans on Capitol Hill demanded the visitor logs this weekend following revelations that Biden's lawyers had discovered a stash of classified documents inside the home's garage. While it is common practice to keep comprehensive visitor logs at the White House, Biden's lawyers say no such record exists for his home in Delaware.

"Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal," the White House Counsel's Office told Fox News Digital on Monday. "But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them."

