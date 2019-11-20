Trump reads comically large notes declaring 'I want no quid pro quo' amid Sondland testimony

Amid the bombshell impeachment hearing Wednesday, President Trump is declaring victory — and reading from some comically large notes.

Trump spoke to reporters as U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland confirmed in his public testimony before Congress a quid pro quo with Ukraine that was pushed by Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was "expressing the desires of the president of the United States."

But Trump was quick to rush out to explain to reporters how the hearing is actually going great for him, pointing to Sondland having testified that he spoke with the president in September and that Trump told him, "I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo." Insisting this was the true takeaway from the hearing, Trump on Wednesday read from his notes quoting Sondland quoting him.









Have to say this is a weird Christmas list. pic.twitter.com/QPGt3QxerM — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 20, 2019

"That means it's all over," Trump claimed after shouting this exchange recounted by Sondland very loudly, adding he immediately "turned off the television" after hearing it, having evidently tuned out nearly every other damaging moment of the hours-long hearing.

Trump did, however, have one objection to Sondland's characterization of this call he claims clears him: that Sondland testified Trump wasn't in a good mood during it. "I'm always in a good mood," Trump claimed. "I don't know what that is."









President Trump reacts to Ambassador Sondland's #ImpeachmentHearings Testimony



“I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. He seems like a nice guy though.” pic.twitter.com/eijyVKWQ2b



— CSPAN (@cspan) November 20, 2019

More stories from theweek.com

Ken Starr on the Sondland testimony: 'It's over'

Putin says the Ukraine scandal has distracted the U.S. from Russian election meddling: 'Thank God'

Sondland just obliterated Trump and put the entire White House in peril

