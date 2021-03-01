Trump received COVID vaccine at White House in January

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were both vaccinated at the White House in January, a Trump adviser tells Axios.

Why it matters: Trump declared at CPAC on Sunday that "everybody" should get the coronavirus vaccine — the first time he's encouraged his supporters, who have been more skeptical of getting vaccinated, to do so.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

It's unclear which vaccine they received.

Vaccine hesitancy is higher among white Republicans than any other demographic group, and it hasn't been improving as the vaccination effort continues, according to Civiqs polling.

What he's saying: "We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on Dec. 21, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine," Trump said at CPAC on Sunday. "So everybody, go get your shot."

Flashback: In December, former Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended Trump for waiting to get vaccinated after the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, saying the former president had a "medical reason" for not doing so.

Adams cited an experimental antibody treatment Trump had been given after contracting the virus in October.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.