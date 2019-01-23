Trump recognises Venezuela opposition leader as interim president as 'four die' in protests

Donald Trump has recognised Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country's interim president in a major blow to sitting President Nicolás Maduro.

The US president's recognition came as four people were reported dead in protests opposed to Mr Maduro, who has been condemned at home and abroad for alleged human rights abuses and his handling of an economy that has gone into freefall recently.

Mr Guaidó, the National Assembly president who organised the march in opposition to Mr Maduro, is urging the Venezuelan army to disobey the government.

He took an oath of office on Wednesday, declaring himself the "acting president" of the country.

With circumstances developing, early photos taken on wednesday showed National Guard security forces in the country's capital Caracas facing off with protestors, and tear gas being fired at protesters. Newspaper Tal Cual reported on Wednesday that anti-government protesters were seen in several cities across the country, while some demonstrations in support of Mr Maduro were also set up.

Mr Maduro's presidency has been jeapordized by his handling of the country's struggling economy, which has seen hyperinflation and food shortages. That has led to a mass exodus from the country tallying into the millions by some counts.

Mr Guaidó has headed up the opposition-run for Congress, and called for the demonstrations on Wednesday. Mr Maduro's re-election in 2018 was widely crticised as a sham, both in Venezuela and by international observers.

Mr Trump's recognition of Mr Guaidó as acting president comes after Vice President Mike Pence penned an op-ed expressing support for the opposition. Mr Pence wrote that the United States stands with the protesters standing up in opposition to Mr Maduro.

"Nicolás Maduro has no legitimate claim to power," Mr Pence wrote in The Wall Street Journal. "Nicolás Maduro must go".