Trump ‘refused’ to meet Nikki Haley at Mar-a-Lago

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nikki Haley and Donald Trump in the Oval Office in the White House on October 9, 2018. (AFP via Getty Images)
Nikki Haley and Donald Trump in the Oval Office in the White House on October 9, 2018. (AFP via Getty Images)

Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador in the Trump Administration Nikki Haley wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal blasting the media for dividing the country to smooth things over after former president Trump rebuffed her on a request for a meeting.

Ms Haley reached out Wednesday to schedule a meeting with Mr Trump at his Florida club Mar-A-Lago, but he turned her down, Politico reported.

Ms Haley initially declined to reprimand Mr Trump over his lies about having won the election, telling Politico in December: “I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged. This is not him making it up.”

But after the insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January, Ms Haley finally criticised Mr Trump. On 12 January, she told Politico: “I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated. I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving. I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

She added: “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Mr Trump's treatment of his then-vice president Mike Pence infuriated Ms Haley. She watched Mr Trump's speech at the ellipse just before the riot on TV. She said: "And then I hear the president get up there and go off on Pence. I literally was so triggered, I had to turn it off."

Read more: Follow live updates on the Biden Administration and the Trump post-presidency

She added: “When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement. Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man… I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Pence didn't have the "courage" to go along with the lie that election was stolen as he oversaw the congressional certification process which was interrupted by rioters storming the building, some of whom chanted "hang Mike Pence".

After the failed request for a meeting Ms Haley, a 2024 presidential hopeful, rushed to write an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal slamming the media for stoking a "nonstop Republican civil war," adding that "it’s a calculated strategy to pit conservatives against one another".

Writing that "people on the left, if they’re honest, can find Trump accomplishments they like," such as the Covid vaccines and Middle East peace efforts, Ms Haley added that "people on the right can find fault with Trump actions, including on January 6".

"Right or left, when people make these distinctions, they’re not trying to have it both ways. They’re using their brains," she wrote.

Ms Haley hasn't spoken to Mr Trump since the insurrection. Despite the op-ed, the Haley-Trump relationship seems frosty and it's unclear when and if it will thaw.

Read More

Nikki Haley gets fact checked by historian over George Washington tweet

Trump ally Nikki Haley turns on him during impeachment trial: ‘We shouldn’t have followed him’

Nikki Haley launches push to support conservative candidates ahead of rumoured 2024 presidential bid

Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19

‘Trump Takes on the World’ shows why a visceral recording of history is important

Recommended Stories

  • Nikki Haley gets fact checked by historian over George Washington tweet

    ‘It’s hard to know where to begin. It’s 280 characters and a whole lot of errors’

  • Nikki Haley says 'we can't go back to the pre-Trump GOP' in op-ed blaming the 'liberal media' for the Republican party's identity crisis

    The media is trying to "stoke a nonstop Republican civil war" and "pit conservatives against one another," Haley wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

  • Biden to announce US will donate $4 billion for COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries

    President Joe Biden plans to announce on Friday that the United States will contribute $2 billion to a U.N.-backed program seeking to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses to people in the poorest countries in the world, according to senior Biden administration officials. Congress had already allocated the money in December for the U.S. Agency for International Development to provide to Gavi, an international vaccine distribution alliance. Congress provided a total of $4 billion and the officials said that the U.S. would give the rest to Gavi over the course of this year and 2022.

  • Lauren Boebert uses pile of guns as Zoom background in Congressional meeting

    The congresswoman was criticised by her Democratic colleagues for her ‘gun fetish’

  • Dallas official says White House called him about storm before Texas governor did

    Chief Executive of Dallas County says ‘the governor made a conscious choice’ not to prepare for current crisis, and was still to reach out on Thursday as thousands remained without power

  • Roger Stone investigated by Feds for ties to Proud Boys

    The notorious conservative and Donald Trump ally, Roger Stone, was recently on federal prosecutors’ radar for his affiliations to far-right nationalist organizations. According to CNN, Stone has not been charged with any crimes but investigators were looking at him in an undisclosed investigation along with Proud Boys, the far-right radical organization. The case is closed but it reveals figures close to Trump were involved in the Capitol takeover.

  • OnPolitics: The GOP's Trump problem

    Republicans are still figuring out how to move the party forward now that Donald Trump is no longer president.

  • Ted Cruz says he travelled to Cancun during huge Texas storm to be a 'good dad'

    The Texas senator Ted Cruz has claimed he was just being “a good dad” for taking a controversial family vacation in a sunny Mexican beach resort as his home state faced a deadly winter storm that left millions without power or water. The firebrand Republican was returning to Houston from Cancun on Thursday following furious criticism of his trip and confirmation from the city’s police chief that officers were employed to help speed his passage through the airport before his outward flight the day before. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Mr Cruz, who has two young daughters, said in a statement released by his office on Thursday afternoon. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” The statement followed reports that Mr Cruz had originally booked the return leg of his “long planned vacation” for Saturday, but brought forward the flight by two days as the trip became public knowledge and the backlash began. The controversy came as Texas residents continued to suffer, a major new winter storm dumping more snow on the state on Thursday before sweeping off east towards the Atlantic coast states and easing conditions a little. But officials warned Texans not to expect respite from sub-zero temperatures until at least Saturday, with residents who have been without water, power or heat for days facing further delays to the restoration of their supplies, and some badly affected hospitals evacuating patients to other facilities. Later on Thursday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that manages the state’s power grid, said it had made “significant progress” in restoration, with little more than 500,000 customers still in the dark, down from a peak of 4.4 million.

  • While you’re freezing in your Texas home, Sen. Ted Cruz took off for Cancun. Really.

    There may not have been much he could do to help relief efforts, but it’s an appalling display of hypocrisy and bad judgment.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Protest at Cruz home calling for resignation as ex-president ‘misses’ White House

    Follow the latest updates

  • Sean Hannity and Right-Wing Media Rush to Defend Ted Cruz’s Cancun Getaway

    Gerardo MoraSenator Ted Cruz fleeing his home state of Texas in the middle of a catastrophic winter storm that has left millions without power, water, or heat for a weekend getaway to Cancun is one of those actions that is so egregious it’s hard to imagine how anyone could defend it. And yet, a few brave souls in conservative media are doing the best they can.First out of the gate was right-wing pundit Erick Erickson, who tweeted early Thursday morning: “The fact that people think Ted Cruz, a United States Senator, can do anything about a state power grid, even his own, is rather demonstrative of the ignorance of so many people who cover politics. They’d rather performative drama than substance.”Conservative radio host Ben Shapiro, meanwhile, at least admitted the trip could be considered “bad optics” but similarly defended the senator by claiming that anything Cruz would have done to help Texans would have been merely “performative” and nothing else. “It’s not a real-time crisis that Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, can do anything about,” he said. “Do they expect Ted to go there with, like, a blowtorch and start defrosting all of the pipelines?”Ben Shapiro: "It's not a real time crisis that Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, can do anything about...Do they expect Ted to go there with, like, a blowtorch and start defrosting all of the pipelines?" pic.twitter.com/Y36OWJLsXz— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 18, 2021 Then there was the Trump-pardoned Dinesh D’Souza, who took things a step further by suggesting that Cruz was actually helping his constituents by flying off to Mexico.“What could @tedcruz do if he were here in Texas?” he asked. “I’m hard-pressed to say. If he’s in Cancun, that means he’s not using up valuable resources of energy, food and water that can now be used by someone else. This is probably the best thing he could do for the state right now.”Of course, all of these laughable responses came before Cruz released a statement that essentially blamed his two young daughters for the entire ordeal.“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” the senator said. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” He later added to reporters at the Cancun airport, “Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here, and now I’m headed back to Texas and back to continuing to work to try to get the power on.”This was all Fox News host Sean Hannity needed to hear, telling listeners to his radio show Thursday afternoon: “By the way, Ted Cruz only escorted his daughter on a trip to Cancun as a father. You can be a father and a senator at the same time, and he's turning around and coming right back to Texas. Good grief.”But the idea that Cruz was merely “escorting” his daughters to Mexico has already been debunked, with NBC News’ Peter Alexander reporting that Cruz was originally scheduled to stay on vacation until Saturday and only rebooked his return ticket on Thursday morning after the scandal broke.The Insane Story Behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s Epic Ted Cruz TakedownRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden news - live: Texas called a ‘failed state’ with 23 dead as GOP fractures amid Trump attack on McConnell

    Follow the latest updates

  • The Daily Show solves Texas blackouts with 'America's most renewable resource: the insane hatred of AOC'

    "A freak winter storm slammed into Texas, causing blackouts for millions of people," and after three days, things are "awful," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "I know people were praying for Texas to go blue, but not like this. I mean is it too much to ask for just one apocalypse at a time?" All over Texas, "pipes are frozen, temperatures are below zero, ice is everywhere — forget Texans, this would be too much for Elsa," he joked. Texans are struggling to get heat, water, and food, but "luckily for them, their leaders have stepped up in their time of need" — to blame windmills and Democrats, Noah said. Look, this is embarrassing for Texas Republicans, he said. "I mean, this is the state that prides itself on its oil and gas industry, and now that industry has failed spectacularly." But GOP state leaders and their cable news allies are getting "so desperate to just let fossil fuels off the hook" they're blaming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the nonexistent Green New Deal, he added, and that "is f---ing insane." "This just goes to show you, no matter what happens, no matter how far removed she is from the problem, conservatives can and will always find a way to blame the boogeyman, AOC," Noah said. That's clearly "disingenuous, but the good news is it's led to an amazing breakthrough that might just solve Texas' energy problems forever." That breakthrough, unveiled in a fake ad, "draws power from America's most renewable resource: the insane hatred of AOC." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) "has been working hard to somehow push the blame to Democrats and the Green New Deal, which doesn't even exist yet," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And Tucker Carlson is helping him out by blaming it on windmills," an accusation so wrong "even the expert Tucker dragged on the show to talk smack about windmills wasn't willing to get into it." Meanwhile, President Biden told a CNN town hall "he's tired of talking about Donald Trump and referred to Donald Trump as 'the former guy' — which I love, because he will hate that," Kimmel said. "Joe knows that the way to deflate Trump is to ignore him, but it's hard, he's like a 2-year-old — you worry that if you take your eyes off him for a minute, he'll flush your keys down the toilet." More stories from theweek.comBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.The chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughPfizer and Moderna vaccines prove 92 percent effective with just 1st dose

  • Bruce Castor 'began shouting' when he heard an 'enraged' Trump didn't want him to speak after his poorly received Day 1 presentation: NYT

    Castor's rambling, hard-to-follow presentation on the first day of the impeachment trial was widely criticized by pundits and GOP senators.

  • Secretary of State Reveals How Deadly Capitol Riot Has 'Tarnished' U.S. Diplomacy

    “There is no doubt that our ability to wave the banner of democracy and human rights to some extent has been tarnished by recent events," Antony Blinken said.

  • Lindsey Graham says Trump can be 'a handful,' but is 'the most dominant figure' in the GOP

    Using a description typically reserved for small children and unruly puppies, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday night called former President Donald Trump "a handful." Trump, a 74-year-old grandfather of 10, released a blistering statement on Tuesday afternoon attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in response to McConnell saying that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Hours later, Graham appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News show and said McConnell needs to grasp that while "Trump can be a handful," he is "the most dominant figure in the Republican Party," and without him, the GOP doesn't have "a snowball's chance in hell of taking back the majority." Graham praised Trump as being "a hell of a president on all the things conservatives really believe in," and called his presidency "consequential." Graham said he is "sorry for what happened on January the 6th," and Trump will "get his fair share of blame." He advised Senate Republicans to "work together" and "realize that without President Trump we're never gonna get back in the majority," and said Trump needs to make some unspecified "changes" in order to reach his "potential." Lindsey Graham: I know Trump can be a handful but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party. We don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump... I’m sorry what happened on January 6th. He’ll get his fair share of blame... pic.twitter.com/yNAh5kVkav — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.Ted Cruz called Austin's mayor a 'hypocrite' for fleeing to Mexico during the pandemic. It's coming back to bite him.

  • Democrats introduce bill to bar 'twice impeached' presidents from Arlington Cemetery burial

    House Democrats are trying to make sure no one remembers former President Donald Trump. With a bill that doesn't mention Trump's name but is clearly aimed at him, a collection of Democratic House members are looking to block any "twice impeached" president from pretty much any recognition on federal land. That includes barring federal funds from going toward building a dedicated "highway, park, subway, federal building, military installation, street, or other federal property" as well as preventing that president's burial at Arlington National Cemetery. Former presidents usually get a good number of perks once they leave office, including receiving a pension and funding to pay for assistants. But this bill would strip any twice-impeached president of all of that, save for Secret Service protection. Federal funds couldn't be used to create or rededicate monuments or buildings to Trump, or go to any state that intends to use those funds to do so. A group of Democrats introduced the bill in late January, but it hasn't made much headway since. And regardless of its chances of success in Congress, the bill likely wouldn't bother Trump much anyway: He probably has his name on more buildings than a lot of former presidents combined. More stories from theweek.comBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.The chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughPfizer and Moderna vaccines prove 92 percent effective with just 1st dose

  • Beto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.

    Beto O'Rourke is back is the spotlight as Texas continues to face a statewide crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Texans remain without power Thursday morning as millions more deal with burst pipes and other consequences of unprecedented winter weather. O'Rourke, the former 2020 Democratic presidential and 2018 Texas Senate candidate, has been making the TV rounds to call out the Republicans who've shifted the blame for the power shortages — and is organizing to check in on senior citizens throughout it all. On Wednesday night, O'Rourke announced he and volunteers had made more than 150,000 wellness calls to seniors throughout the state. And in an interview with CNN, he called out Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who have inaccurately placed most of the blame for the power failures on Texas' renewable energy sources. "There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years." Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke dismisses Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that renewable energy is responsible for power shortages during the winter storm in Texas. pic.twitter.com/vGg2LukFK5 — CNN (@CNN) February 18, 2021 O'Rourke also addressed last month's attack on the Capitol when speaking to MSNBC on Thursday morning. The U.S. needs to "hold those responsible accountable," including "the junior senator from the state of Texas, who I understand is vacationing in Cancun right now while people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent." A GOP source confirmed to Fox News that photos of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family boarding a plane Wednesday night "speak for themselves." More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughPfizer and Moderna vaccines prove 92 percent effective with just 1st doseThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

  • Texas Governor Blasts Grid Boss, Seeks Power Plant Upgrades

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded that lawmakers make winterization of power plants mandatory under state law after four days of widespread blackouts and water shortages.Abbott harshly criticized the state’s grid manager, known as Ercot, and its CEO Bill Magness for what he said was a failure to provide a realistic assessment of Texas’s generating capacity prior to the unprecedented cold snap.“Ercot has failed on each of these measures that they said they had undertaken,” Abbott said during a media briefing on Thursday. “Texans deserve answers.”In his sternest remarks to date on the performance of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Abbott said the group needs to be reformed and called for a restructuring of the board and its membership.During a separate news briefing earlier in the day, Magness deflected criticism of the grid manager and growing calls for its restructuring.“If there’s dissatisfaction with how Ercot’s board governance process works, it sounds like that will be part of the review that comes after the number one priority of getting people’s lights back on,” Magness said.The Republican governor also said he has asked the Joe Biden administration for a major disaster declaration, partly because such a measure would enable individual Texans to seek reimbursement for residential damage such as burst water pipes.(Adds Ercot CEO’s remark in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Report: Cuomo under investigation by FBI and U.S. attorney over New York nursing home deaths

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is under investigation by the FBI and U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn over its handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths, the Albany Times-Union first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: The news comes as N.Y. state lawmakers begin efforts to repeal the Democratic governor's pandemic emergency powers after it was revealed his administration delayed releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, prompting allegations of a cover-up.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The New York Post obtained audio of a Cuomo aide saying a request for the nursing homes data was rejected because it could "be used against us" by federal investigators encouraged by then-President Trump. Cuomo was widely praised for his coronavirus response early in the pandemic, but now the New York State Senate is expected to vote on stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers as early as next week, per the New York Times.New York's Democratic Attorney General Letitia James released a report last month accusing his administration of undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by up to 50%.Of note: New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) alleged earlier Wednesday that Cuomo threatened to "destroy" him over comments he made about the nursing home deaths scandal.What saying: When asked about the investigation, Richard Azzopardi, senior adviser to Cuomo, told Axios: "As we publicly said, the DOJ has been looking into this for months. We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to."Cuomo said last Monday that he took responsibility for his administration's delay in releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, But he added: "There’s nothing to investigate here."The FBI and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free