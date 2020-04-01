Trump rejects reopening ObamaCare enrollment as millions lose jobs during pandemic

A lot of countries around the world are grappling with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. has a special challenge, though: Unlike most developed nations, health insurance is mostly tied to jobs. As millions of Americans suddenly lose their employment, several Democratic-leaning states have reopened their Affordable Care Act marketplaces to let people affected by the pandemic sign up for health coverage. Health insurers expected a similar announcement Friday from the Trump administration, which oversees ACA enrollment in about two-thirds of states, Politico reports, but the White House had rejected the proposal.

A White House official told Politico Tuesday evening that after considering a reopening HealthCare.gov for a special enrollment period, the administration is instead "exploring other options." Americans who lose their job can opt for COBRA coverage for up to 18 months, an especially expensive option, and lower-income people in the states that expanded Medicaid under the ACA can get coverage under that federal program. The ACA also allows enrollment under certain circumstances outside the normal registration window.

But reopening the enrollment window during the COVID-19 outbreak had support from both the health insurance industry and Democrats. President Trump "confirmed last week he was seriously considering a special enrollment period, but he also doubled down on his support of a lawsuit by Republican states that could destroy the entire Affordable Care Act, along with coverage for the 20 million people insured through the law," Politico notes. "It wasn't immediately clear why the Trump administration decided against the special enrollment period."

