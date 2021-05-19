Trump releases 909-word statement complaining about New York's criminal investigations into his business

Trump releases 909-word statement complaining about New York's criminal investigations into his business
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonam Sheth
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump grifting
Former President Donald Trump. Getty

  • Trump released a statement ranting about New York's criminal investigations into his company.

  • The 909-word statement is the longest Trump has released since he left office in January.

  • He accused the New York attorney general and Manhattan DA's office of political persecution.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former President Donald Trump released a lengthy statement on Wednesday complaining about New York's increasing investigative scrutiny of the Trump Organization.

The 909-word statement came after the state attorney general's office told CNN that it was joining the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in its criminal investigation into the company.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," Fabien Levy, a spokesman for New York Attorney General Tish James, told CNN. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan D.A. We have no additional comment at this time."

Trump in his statement said he'd learned "through leaks in the mainstream media" that the "Democrat New York Attorney General has 'informed' my organization that their 'investigation' is no longer just a civil matter but also potentially a 'criminal' investigation working with the Manhattan District Attorney's office."

He went on to describe James as someone who "literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump before she even knew anything about me" and pointed to several statements she made criticizing his administration and business dealings while she ran for office.

"The Attorney General made each of these statements, not after having had an opportunity to actually look at the facts, but BEFORE she was even elected, BEFORE she had even seen a shred of evidence," he said. "This is something that happens in failed third world countries, not the United States."

"If you can run for a prosecutor's office pledging to take out your enemies, and be elected to that job by partisan voters who wish to enact political retribution, then we are no longer a free constitutional democracy," Trump, who frequently called for the prosecution and imprisonment of his political opponents while in office, added.

The former president also criticized his former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen as a "lying, discredited low life" and accused the Manhattan District Attorney's Office of using Cohen's congressional testimony as the basis for its criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

He also falsely suggested that Cohen was serving a three-year prison sentence for "lying and other events unrelated to me." In fact, he's serving time for multiple felonies, including wire fraud, tax evasion, and campaign-finance violations that Cohen said he carried out at Trump's direction.

The former president also accused New York of ignoring issues it has no control over, like the influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border, and of trying to destroy "the political fortunes of President Donald J. Trump and the almost 75 million people who voted for him."

"After prosecutorial efforts the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, they failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned it over to New York to do their dirty work," Trump said, likely referring to the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and related criminal inquiries.

He added: "If these prosecutors focused on real issues, crime would be obliterated, and New York would be great and free again!"

The Manhattan DA is examining whether the Trump Organization broke state laws when it facilitated an illegal hush-money payment to the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with Trump in 2006. According to previous court filings, Manhattan prosecutors suspect the sprawling real-estate company may have committed tax and bank fraud while organizing the payments, which Cohen admitted to making to Daniels at Trump's direction.

Earlier this year, state investigators scored a major victory when the Supreme Court cleared the way for them to obtain eight years of Trump's closely held tax returns. Legal experts also said in March that based on the office's aggressive investigative steps and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s upcoming retirement, the inquiry may be nearing its final stages.

Trumpworld, meanwhile, views the New York investigations, as well as an investigation in the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Georgia, as far more dangerous than any prosecution from the Justice Department related to the January 6 Capitol riot would be.

Last week, Politico reported that officials in Florida, where Trump resides, were putting together "contingency plans" in case he faces a criminal indictment from New York.

Palm Beach County's top prosecutor told CNN this week that Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a staunch Trump loyalist, had no power to stop the former president from being extradited to New York if he was charged with a crime.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump calls New York criminal investigation 'corrupt' and 'in desperate search of a crime'

    Trump’s lengthy statement didn't address the subject of the investigation, which stems from allegations that he inflated the value of his assets.

  • NY AG's probe of Trump Organization is now also criminal investigation

    The New York Attorney General's office has evolved its investigation into former President Trump’s eponymous company to encompass potential crimes.

  • Barack Obama privately called Donald Trump a 'madman' and a 'racist, sexist pig'

    Barack Obama privately called Donald Trump a “madman” and a “racist, sexist pig” in candid remarks to donors, according to a new book. The 44th president, who has been much more reserved in his criticism of his successor in public, shared his thoughts shortly after Mr Trump was elected. The comments are reported in Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump by Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at the Atlantic magazine. Mr Dovere claims in the book, which will be published next week, that Mr Obama preferred Mr Trump as president over rival Ted Cruz, believing that the hard-right Texas senator would take the country in a dangerous direction.

  • Why New York is raising the heat on Trump

    Probes into Trump's finances are intensifying as Trump loses one legal battle after another to keep his records secret.

  • Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

    Donald Trump's legal woes escalated this week, as New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a civil probe into the former president's family business had become criminal in nature. Here is a list of some of the investigations and lawsuits haunting Trump's post-presidency life. For about two years, the Trump Organization has been the focus of two parallel investigations in New York, one led by James and another led Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

  • Arizona election auditors found the voting data that Trump claimed had been destroyed as part of a plot to deprive him of victory

    Trump had seized on reports of missing data to push his election-fraud conspiracy theory. The GOP-commissioned audit has been heavily criticized.

  • Miami moves to fire high-ranking police couple. Probe says proper protocol was ignored

    Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo moved a step closer Wednesday to terminating two of the city’s highest ranking officers — husband and wife Ronald and Nerly Papier — six weeks after one of them crashed a patrol vehicle and the proper chain of command was not followed, an internal investigation found.

  • This own goal is so awesomely bad it almost looks like Sergio Reguilón was trying to score on his own team (video)

    This is a showstopper.

  • New York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in peril

    New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said Tuesday night it is is "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," along with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The state attorney general's office is continuing its civil investigation of former President Donald Trump's business, CNN reports, and a "couple of investigators" from James' office "steeped in knowledge about the Trump Organization" have joined Vance's already robust team, which has been looking into an array of possible crimes by Trump and his company since 2018. "Previously, the danger posed by James' investigation seemed to be merely financial — the kind of lawsuit Trump had faced from New York attorneys general before over his Trump University and his charity," The Washington Post notes. "Those cost him money but didn't threaten his liberty." "This move signals, at a minimum, a new set of concerns" for Trump, CNN's Chris Cuomo said Tuesday night. "When things evolve from civil to criminal, it's not good. It is just as likely that the D.A.'s office reached out to the A.G. as vice versa, to say 'We'd like more resources on this, let's see if we can combine understanding.'" Yes, "it sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization," Van Jones agreed. James is a no-nonsense attorney general, he said, so she won't be doing this as "a stunt" or "for the headlines." Breaking News: The New York attorney general is joining the Manhattan DA’s criminal investigation of the Trump Organization in addition to an ongoing civil probe. “It sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization... it sounds like a serious development,” says @VanJones68 pic.twitter.com/RtPOArjtmT — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 19, 2021 James' office informed Trump Organization lawyers in late April that its investigation had turned criminal, and "suggested that criminality could apply to actions by current and former company executives and employees if the investigation finds wrongdoing," the Post reports. It is rare for New York's attorney general and Manhattan's district attorney to collaborate. James' new disclosure "is not necessarily an indication that she is planning to bring criminal charges" herself, The Associated Press reports. But state prosecutors "have a suite of powers called the Martin Act, which is just about the most extensive anti-fraud criminal law of any state in the country," legal analyst Neil Katyal told MSNBC, adding that these tools could help "flip" Trump insiders, notably finance chief Allen Weisselberg. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • 2 ex-cops accused of breaking an elderly woman's arm during an arrest and later laughing about it are facing charges

    Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali resigned from the Loveland Police Department last month over the 2020 arrest of Karen Garner.

  • An accused Capitol rioter asked for a separate trial after the 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer said insurrectionists have 'brain damage'

    An accused member of the Proud Boys argued the lawyer's offensive comments will "directly impact" his right to a fair trial.

  • Trump says he will 'overcome' NY criminal probe

    A day after the New York attorney general's office announced a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company…the ex-president came out swinging Wednesday, describing the probe in a statement as a corrupt investigation “that is in desperate search of a crime.”Adding that he was “being unfairly attacked and abused" by the NY Attorney General and that he would “overcome” any attempt at prosecution.The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which has been investigating whether the New York City-based Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, said on Tuesday its probe was no longer purely civil.Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been investigating Trump’s pre-presidency business dealings for more than two years.Vance’s office has said in court filings it was investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organization, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.The latest announcement marks another escalation of the legal jeopardy Trump faces four months after leaving office, taking the number of known criminal investigations of the former Republican president to three.He's also facing a criminal investigation in Fulton County, Georgia as prosecutors there are probing whether Trump attempted to influence the state's 2020 election results.

  • Lawyers ask that ex-NC Rep. Lewis receive no prison time

    A longtime North Carolina state lawmaker should not receive active prison time for his guilty plea to charges involving his scheme to siphon campaign dollars to his ailing family farm, attorneys recommended to a federal judge this week. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn to sentence former state Rep. David Lewis to probation when the Harnett County Republican learns his punishment next week in a Charlotte courtroom. Lewis' defense attorneys made a request Wednesday for a sentence similar to probation, saying his wrongdoing was “an act of desperation rather than greed."

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

    Albert Watkins told Insider he made the "politically incorrect" comments to call attention to the mental health of some defendants.

  • Survey of 10,000 Americans reveals what adults think of ‘cancel culture’

    Recent reckonings on racism and misogyny have led to accountability that critics may consider part of cancel culture A statue of George Washington is covered in red paint in Washington Square park in New York. Photograph: Jason Szenes/EPA “Cancel culture” has become one of the most divisive terms in America, stoking a moral panic and even sparking calls from Republican lawmakers to make it illegal. Now, a major survey reveals how many Americans feel about the term and its power to hold people accountable. Although the phrase has existed for decades, the past several years has seen cancel culture become an increasingly politicized topic, according to the Pew Research Center, who released the findings of a survey of more than 10,000 US adults on Wednesday. The survey, conducted in September 2020, asked respondents to define cancel culture in their own words, and found many were deeply divided over its meaning. One representative response from a conservative Republican said cancel culture is “destroying a person’s career or reputation based on past events in which that person participated, or past statements that person has made, even if their beliefs or opinions have changed”, the study found. Conversely, another respondent who described herself as a “moderate Democrat” said it was “a method of withdrawing support for public figures or companies”. Five other distinct descriptions of the term “cancel culture” also appeared in Americans’ responses: “people canceling anyone they disagree with”, “consequences for those who have been challenged, an attack on traditional American values”, “a way to call out issues like racism or sexism”, or a “misrepresentation of people’s actions”. With the rise of social media, the #MeToo movement and recent reckonings on racism, many forms of accountability have been summarized as cancel culture – while others say critics of such reckonings are upholding toxic power structures. Cancel culture was condemned in 2020 in a letter from 150 academics, writers and activists on the left and right in Harper’s magazine. It was cited in a 2020 antitrust hearing by representative Jim Jordan who forced each technology executive to state whether he believed it was good or bad. Last week, a Republican operative founded a counter group to cancel cancel culture. Yet despite its dominance in national discourse, a large number of respondents said they are not familiar with the issue. Pew concedes the survey was fielded before “a string of recent conversations and controversies about cancel culture”. But still the majority – 56% – say they have heard nothing or not too much about it, including 38% who have heard nothing at all. Familiarity with the term varies with age. While 64% of adults under 30 say they have heard a great deal or fair amount about cancel culture, that share drops to 46% among those ages 30 to 49 and 34% among those 50 and older. Overall, 44% of Americans say they have heard at least a fair amount about the phrase, including 22% who have heard “a great deal”. Pew also surveyed people for their broader thoughts on the act of calling out others on social media, asking whether this kind of behavior is more likely to hold people accountable or punish those who don’t deserve it. More than half – 58% of US adults – say in general calling out others on social media is more likely to hold people accountable, while only 38% say it is more likely to punish people who don’t deserve it. “I think people need to be called out when they say something offensive on social media, because if you’re brave enough to say it then you should be brave enough to be accountable for your actions and be able to deal with whatever happens because of it,” one surveyed woman said.

  • “Hangry” 7-Foot Alligator Chases People Through Wendy’s Parking Lot in Florida

    Just another day in Florida, y’all!

  • Pennsylvania becomes 1st in nation to curb governor’s emergency powers

    Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Fact check: Fauci warned Trump administration in 2017 of surprise infectious disease outbreak

    In a forum, Fauci and other experts noted an infectious disease outbreak would "no doubt" take place and noted the US needed to do more to prepare.

  • How Dems Can Force Manchin and Sinema to Put Up or Shut Up

    Photos GettySenator Kyrsten Sinema is confused. At a private caucus meeting last week, she pointedly asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer why Democrats can’t overcome Republican opposition to the major ethics and voting rights reforms that Joe Biden promised voters, and that over 60 percent of Americans across party lines support. But Sinema wasn’t talking about the For the People Act that Schumer hopes to squeak through. She was referring to her own competing legislation.Not to be outdone, last week Senator Joe Manchin announced his own plan to address the GOP’s nationwide war on voting rights, a not-so-subtle way of saying he won’t be signing on to Schumer’s consensus bill, either.The GOP Destroyed Its Brand. Joe Manchin Wants Dems To Follow Suit.If Sinema and Manchin breaking ranks didn’t complicate matters enough, neither is willing to end or even modify the filibuster to get voting rights passed. Instead, they’re telling Democrats—and the millions of Americans at risk of losing their votes in 2022 and beyond—to trust in the myth of Senate bipartisanship. So Schumer should issue an ultimatum: find 10 Republicans to pass your bill or Democrats are taking down the filibuster.Without any modifications to the filibuster, Manchin and Sinema will need to come up with 10 Republican senators willing to oppose the GOP’s sweeping attempts to gut the right to vote. Good luck—almost 90 percent of all voting-related legislation in the states this year has come from Republican lawmakers.Spoiler alert: Those bills aren’t about helping voters, but stopping them. In Georgia, Republicans remain so traumatized by Biden’s upset victory that they’re now considering targeting the same suburbs that once elected Newt Gingrich with a new round of Trump-inspired voter suppression laws.Voter suppression is one of the few unifying ideas left in a Republican Party hollowed out and pillaged by Trumpism. Manchin has as much chance at persuading them to undermine their own electoral fortunes as he does at convincing Elizabeth Warren to pass a tax cut for Big Tech.Manchin made media hay of a joint statement calling for the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act that he authored with GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski, but Murkowski has pointedly not signed on to any of the voting rights bills before the Senate. And even if she did, Senate Republicans have abandoned Murkowski for her insufficient loyalty to Donald Trump.“Inaction is not an option,” Manchin and Murkowski wrote. “Congress must come together—just as we have done time and again—to reaffirm our longstanding bipartisan commitment to free, accessible, and secure elections for all.”Left unsaid in that soaring rhetoric is the fact that the Senate that voted 77-19 to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was not in thrall to a far right as dominant as today’s MAGA movement. Manchin doesn’t seem to notice or care that the broad bipartisan coalition of Rockefeller Republicans and progressive Democrats who passed the original VRA hasn’t existed for over 40 years. Those critical liberal Republicans, now entirely extinct, didn’t even survive the GOP’s rightward lurch at the end of the 1970s.For his part, Biden seems committed to fostering some kind of progress on voting rights. The president has lavished attention on both Manchin and Sinema, despite or because of their resistance to both his infrastructure plan and other Democrats’ dream of ending the filibuster. He doesn’t have much of a choice. Biden has excoriated Republican voter suppression efforts in Georgia, calling them “Jim Crow in the 21st century” and arguing that “we have a moral and constitutional obligation to act.”Biden is acutely aware that Black voters—more than any other single group—are responsible for installing him in the White House. He also knows that as Manchin and Sinema go speed-dating for GOP votes, Republicans in the states are busy chipping away at what few voter protections remain.How Democrats Can Revive Their Doomed Voting Rights LegislationWhen Sinema and Manchin fail to deliver on their big talk about the power of bipartisanship, Schumer and Senate Democrats must be prepared to force a serious effort to kill the filibuster. Without it, GOP efforts to undermine the vote in 2022 and 2024 will proceed with impunity, undermining the marginalized communities that delivered a Democratic Senate and White House on the explicit promise that they would be protected from Republican reprisals.Those reprisals are now here, and Senate Democrats are nowhere to be found.Earlier this month Florida Governor and rumored 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping voter suppression law restricting the use of vote-by-mail and ballot drop boxes, both of which helped Black Democrats in Georgia overcome intentionally long lines and shuttered polling places in 2020. DeSantis made sure his supporters saw his attack on voting rights by arranging to sign the legislation live on Fox & Friends, a right-wing morning show that now explicitly serves as the GOP press office. And that was just one of the nearly 3,000 draconian voter suppression bills introduced this year.Every day of inaction to protect voting rights is another day for Republican operatives in Congress and in the states to purge voter lists, as Mississippi is doing, or enact tough new voter ID requirements while closing DMVs, as North Carolina Republicans did. Voters can’t afford to wait while Manchin talks up his role as the Great Compromiser—without ever striking a compromise in Democrats’ favor.The activist base of the Democratic Party has reached its boiling point with Sinema and Manchin’s empty promises that bipartisan victories are just around the corner. If moderate Democratic senators can create a viable voting rights plan with Republican buy-in, it will deserve high praise for achieving the impossible.But if they fail, Schumer and Biden must be prepared to take all steps necessary to ensure the right to vote is protected from unprecedented Trumpist attacks. At least Sinema and Manchin can say they tried.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.