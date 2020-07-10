Trump on Releasing His Tax Returns: From 'Absolutely' to 'Political Prosecution'

WASHINGTON — In September 2016, Donald Trump stood on the debate stage as a presidential candidate and addressed a question that had dogged him on the campaign trail: When would he release his tax return?

“I’m under a routine audit, and it’ll be released,” Trump said. “And as soon as the audit is finished, it will be released.”

Nearly four years later, the White House says the IRS is still at it.

“His taxes are under audit, and when they’re no longer under audit he will release them,” Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, told reporters Thursday.

In fact, every sitting president’s returns are audited as a matter of routine, and the IRS has long said that nothing prevents an individual from making tax returns public while an audit is underway. Every president since Jimmy Carter has voluntarily released his returns.

So at this point, no one is expecting to see the president’s tax returns anytime soon, even though the Supreme Court issued a major ruling Thursday that cleared the way for New York prosecutors to seek them. But there will be further skirmishing in the lower courts, and there is little chance of a final decision before the next election.

The Early Promises

Trump has promised to release his tax returns under varying conditions for nearly a decade.

In 2011, he began appearing on television to question whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States — spreading a lie that he has never fully apologized for — and suggesting that he would release his returns when Obama released his birth certificate.

“Maybe I’m going to do the tax returns when Obama does his birth certificate,” he said in an interview with ABC in April 2011. “I’d love to give my tax returns. I may tie my tax returns into Obama’s birth certificate.”

Days after that interview, Obama released his long-form birth certificate.

Trump did not keep his end of the deal. In 2014, an Irish journalist pointed out that he had never released his tax returns, even though he had coerced Obama into releasing his birth certificate. In that interview, Trump then added a new qualifier: He would release them if he ran for president.

“If I decide to run for office, I’ll produce my tax returns, absolutely,” he said during a visit to Ireland, where he promoted his golf club in Doonbeg. “And I would love to do that.”

The Audit

By the time Trump was running for president in 2016, he had adopted the audit as the reason he could not release his taxes. That spring, his lawyer Sheri Dillon released a letter that claimed Trump’s tax returns had been under “continuous examination” by the IRS since 2002 and that the audit for his tax returns since 2009 was ongoing.

Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said in an interview that it could be normal for an audit for a taxpayer like Trump to take anywhere from six to eight years for each year filed. He called Dillon’s letter “on the mark” and said that presidents were automatically audited each year while in office. But he said there was no legal reason for Trump to hold back his tax returns.

“The excuse that he’s under audit is a non-excuse,” Rosenthal said. “He’s always under audit.”

After Trump won the election, he added another reason beyond the audit for why he was withholding his returns. In May 2017, he told The Economist that only journalists cared about his tax returns and that he might not release them until he left office.

“Maybe I’ll release them after I’m finished because I’m very proud of them actually,” Trump said. “I did a good job.”

In reality, polls show a majority of Americans believe that the public has a right to see Trump’s tax returns, as they have seen the returns of every modern president over the last four decades. A June poll by the Pew Research Center found that 56% of Americans said Trump had a responsibility to release them.

One critical question the returns would answer is how much Trump paid in taxes, or whether he paid taxes at all. In October 2016, an investigation by The New York Times revealed that a $916 million loss on Trump’s 1995 returns would have allowed him to legally avoid paying income taxes for 18 years. Trump declined to comment, and his campaign released a statement that neither challenged nor confirmed the $916 million loss.