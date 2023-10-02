Trump: 'I will remain the American champion of farmers'

Oct. 1—OTTUMWA — Former President Donald urged voters — particularly farmers — in southeast Iowa to support him in the Jan. 15 caucuses as he continues to vie for the GOP presidential nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump drew a crowd of 2,500 supporters at Bridge View Center in Ottumwa on Sunday, with some constituents being turned away after the event reached max capacity. Sen. Cherielynne Westrich for Iowa District 13, Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufman and former acting attorney general Matt Whitaker made guest appearances before Trump took the stage to address what he called President Joe Biden's "nonstop war on American agriculture."

"No one gets abused on trade like the American farmer," Trump said.

The former president pledged to protect ethanol producers and "save Iowa Ethanol" by killing Biden's "electric vehicle mandate." The Biden Administration's EV Acceleration Challenge, part of the Inflation Reduction Act, aims to have 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.

"If Joe Biden's extremist mandate is allowed to stay, yes, gas powered cars will be gone. Iowa ethanol will be totally destroyed, and the economy of this state will be decimated," he said.

Trump took jabs at Republican Florida Governor and fellow 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis — who he referred to as Ron DeSanctimonious" — accusing him of being a "bad seed" and the "sworn enemy of the American farmer." Trump continued to make an appeal to area farmers, promising to "strike down" all federal bills that could potentially "hurt" their trade, and highlighting the need to export more agricultural products.

"I will remain the American champion of farmers," he said.

Stanley McDonald, of Albia, has been a supporter of Trump since his presidency. He believes the United States has a "long way to go" before it can fully transition to electric vehicles and clean energy.

"We've still got to go on sulfur fuels and everything else. But we could do it right," he said. "We've got the technology to keep coal clean, and also some of our other resources. That's something that I feel Trump is going to work on and get things going."

