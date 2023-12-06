Trump remains on Arizona's ballot, and sorry, but that's cause for celebration

Donald Trump and Arizona’s MAGA crowd can rest easy.

A federal judge on Tuesday tossed a lawsuit seeking to throw the MAGA master off Arizona’s ballot.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes ruled that John Anthony Castro, who is supposedly running for president, lacks standing to challenge Trump’s eligibility to run under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Rayes notes that a guy who has raised just $678 for his presidential bid — $677 of which came from his own wallet — isn’t likely to be injured by having to compete with Trump for votes.

Judge dodged 14th Amendment argument

Thus, Rayes was able to dodge the thorny legal question of whether 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause disqualifies Trump from the ballot.

No doubt, the judge is breathing a sigh of relief as this is surely one of most undemocratic ideas to come down the electoral pike in a long while.

Lawsuits have been filed in roughly two dozen states, hoping to bounce Trump from the ballot on a claim that he “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” and thus is barred by the 14th Amendment from holding federal office.

He has thus far prevailed in each of the three — now, four — states that have considered the claim, though the Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this week.

A number of legal scholars, including some respected conservatives, contend the post-Civil War amendment’s Insurrection Clause can and should be used to stop the Trump juggernaut.

Trump isn't facing insurrection charges

The problem is this:

Trump hasn’t been charged with that insurrection or rebellion (U.S. Code Section 2383), let alone been convicted.

He is charged with trying to obstruct a federal proceeding, in this case the certification that Joe Biden won the election. Prosecutors allege that his “pervasive and destabilizing lies” about the 2020 election “targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government.”

But prosecutor Jack Smith didn’t charge Trump with engaging in rebellion or insurrection. I assume he would have, had he had the evidence to prove it.

Why Arizona should: Try to bar Trump from the ballot

So, is obstruction close enough to insurrection to deny Trump a spot on the ballot?

Close enough to deny 70 million or more American voters the right to vote for the candidate of their choice?

Is an end-run on due process permissible in order achieve justice?

An undemocratic idea won't fix democracy

This country is split down the middle, and for three years the infection has been oozing out of the chasm.

For three years, Republicans have been complaining that the fix is in on our elections. That there was a conspiracy afoot to rob “We the People” of our constitutional right to select our leaders.

Now comes this 14th Amendment stunt to reinforce those beliefs in order to get President Joe Biden reelected.

I’ve heard all the high-minded constitutional talk.

How you don’t have to be charged or even convicted of insurrection to be disqualified for insurrection. How it is “self evident” that Trump’s actions leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, amounted to insurrection.

What is self evident to me is that the people engaging in this quest are desperate to keep Trump off the ballot.

They want to prevent democracy in order to save democracy.

If Trump’s opponents are truly that terrified that he might win — and right now in Arizona, they should be — here’s an idea:

Nominate someone who could beat him.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at @laurierobertsaz.

