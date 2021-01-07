Can Trump be removed from office immediately if Pence uses 25th amendment?

Gustaf Kilander
Manifestantes pro Trump asaltaron violentamente el Capitolio y se enfrentaron con la polic&#xed;a. (Getty Images)
Manifestantes pro Trump asaltaron violentamente el Capitolio y se enfrentaron con la policía. (Getty Images)

Calls for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office is increasing by the minute.

But how would it actually work?

Section four of the 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, provides the constitutional ability to immediately remove a president from office.

If the vice president and a majority of the cabinet agree that the President is unfit for office, they can remove him. All they need to do is submit a letter to Congress.

A majority of the cabinet, in this case, means a majority of the 15 core secretaries, according to a 1985 opinion from the Department of Justice.

The vice president then becomes acting president and stays in the post unless Congress refuses to allow that transfer of power to stand.

Legal scholars say that section four was drafted to be able to be used in a variety of situations, from the president being kidnapped, falling into a coma or in situations like today where the president in office disputes charges that he is unfit for office, New York Magazine writes.

Read more: Follow the latest Trump and White House news, live

Vague language was used so that it could be applied to various circumstances. The Independent reported in 2019 that the FBI discussed trying to force Mr Trump out of office using the 25th Amendment after he fired then FBI Director James Comey in 2017.

The problem was that two-thirds of both houses of Congress must vote to allow the vice president to stay in office as acting president.

But with two weeks left of Mr Trump’s term, that restriction doesn’t apply as only a simple majority in one chamber would allow the vice president to stay in office for 25 days.

President Trump would still hold the title of president, but without any of the powers, Vox writes.

Mr Pence has been a loyal vice president but after today’s storming of the Capitol, things could finally have become bad enough for him and eight other members of the cabinet to force Mr Trump to leave.

The fact that the cabinet has a number of people as loyal to the president as Mr Pence has proven to be, makes things more difficult.

If this was to come to pass, Mr Trump could fight this with his own letter to Congress.

Mr Pence would have four days to respond to this letter, bringing us awfully close to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

If Congress failed to act, and were it not for the fact that the end of his term was coming up, Mr Trump would become president yet again after the 21 days that Congress has to decide what to do.

But the end is near for Mr Trump in the White House.

The House, controlled by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, could choose not to act on the dispute for the rest of the term and filibuster any action taken in the Senate, bringing us to January 20 and the start of the presidency of Mr Biden.

Latest Stories

  • Troops retake U.S. Capitol, but the president's supporters might fight on

    Donald Trump’s re-election campaign began the day he took office in 2017. It ended with police and National Guard soldiers retaking the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening after a day of violence and vandalism in the halls of Congress perpetrated by the president’s supporters. 

  • Georgia Senate runoffs: Live coverage and results

    The votes are still being counted in Georgia, where Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in runoff elections that will determine political control of the U.S. Senate.

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Pelosi's office damaged during riot Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

  • Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple

    Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Pelosi's office damaged during riot Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Pelosi's office damaged during riot Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

  • Republican Party faces defining moment under Trump's shadow

    The Republican Party is facing a defining moment. The nearly 167-year-old party is divided over the typically mundane congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. The process, which will unfold Wednesday on Capitol Hill, is opening a schism between those wanting to honor democratic norms and those staying in lockstep with President Donald Trump out of hopes of avoiding his wrath and inheriting his supporters.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • U.S. officials report more severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it is carefully monitoring allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc and urged individuals who had a serious reaction not to get the second dose. In a conference call with reporters, the U.S. public health agency said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations. The severe reactions are still "exceedingly rare," they said, stressing the need for people to get vaccinated when the shots become available to them, given the threat of death and serious disease from the coronavirus that has already claimed more than 357,000 lives in the United States alone.

  • More than 50 activists arrested in Hong Kong in biggest crackdown since new law introduced

    At least 53 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaching national security in the biggest sweep since the contentious law came into effect. Six were arrested for organising a public opinion poll held last year to identify popular pro-democracy candidates to stand in city parliament elections against the pro-Beijing majority. The remaining 47 others were arrested for participating in the polls, said Hong Kong police. A thousand officers were dispatched to 72 different locations across Hong Kong to make the mass arrests, including recently ousted lawmakers Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki, and former law professor Benny Tai, one of the main poll organisers and a prominent activist. Others arrested were members of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, the city’s largest opposition group, including former chairman Wu Chi-wai, the group said in an online post. City authorities had previously warned the polls could be considered a violation of a draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong by China’s ruling Communist Party. But Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp pushed forward with the unofficial primary in hopes of winning a majority in the 70-seat Legislative Council to filibuster unfavourable proposals and push for greater democratic reforms. John Lee, Hong Kong’s security chief, said the plan to get pro-democracy candidates elected into a parliamentary majority ensured “mutual destruction” as it aimed “to create a situation in which the Chief Executive has to resign and [for] the government [to] stop functioning.”

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, which probably couldn't happen before he leaves office Jan. 20, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence, one of Trump's most loyal aides, looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com Pelosi's office damaged during riot Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Even Stephen Miller reportedly thinks today was bad

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • Explainer: How a U.S. Senate divided 50-50 on party lines could work

    Twin wins by Democrats in two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, if confirmed, could divide the chamber 50-50 and give Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote. Raphael Warnock, a Black Baptist preacher, beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, declared victory with a narrow lead over incumbent David Perdue.

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com There has been a flurry of White House resignations — and more are expected Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Cabinet members are reportedly discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump