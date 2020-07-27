Trump says he won't pay his respects to Rep. Lewis at U.S. Capitol

President Trump on Monday said he does not plan to visit the U.S. Capitol over the next two days to pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis, the Democratic congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon who died earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn, Trump was asked whether he planned to visit the Capitol Rotunda, where Lewis’s body will lie in state for private ceremonies before his casket is moved to the steps of the Capitol for public viewing.

“No, I won’t be going, no,” Trump said Monday when asked if he planned to attend the viewing of Lewis’s casket. The president spoke to reporters as he departed the White House en route for North Carolina, where he will participate in a roundtable discussion on the coronavirus crisis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who served in Congress alongside Lewis, is expected to visit the Capitol Monday to pay his respects.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was in Miami Monday, is also expected to pay his respects to Lewis upon his return.

Rep. Lewis and President Trump. (Getty Images)

Lewis, 80, died on July 18 from complications due to pancreatic cancer.

The civil rights icon once called Trump an illegitimate president. Trump responded by calling the Atlanta congressional district Lewis represented “crime-infested.”

While there was an outpouring of bipartisan tributes and remembrances following Lewis’s death, Trump’s was barely noticeable.

“Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing,” Trump tweeted the afternoon following the congressman’s death. “Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family.”

The casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard to a hearse at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Monday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Trump and first lady Melania Trump did attend the Capitol Rotunda viewing for former President George H. W. Bush following his death in 2018. (Earlier that year, Trump was not invited to the state funeral for Sen. John McCain, whom he publicly disparaged even after his death.)

Asked at a briefing last week whether the president planned to attend the memorial services for Lewis in Washington, D.C., press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she was not aware of such plans.

“John Lewis was a civil rights icon; we lowered the flag at the White House here to signify that,” she said.

