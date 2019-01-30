Trump Blasts U.S. Spy Agencies as Passive, ‘Weak’ on Iran Threat

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. intelligence community as "extremely passive and naive" about the threat posed by Iran, a day after members of his own national security team undercut some of his biggest foreign policy claims.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that Iran is testing rockets and the only thing holding it back from spreading discord is a crashing economy. Trump said U.S. intelligence agency leaders should perhaps “go back to school.”

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!” Trump said on Twitter. “When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different.”

Trump’s spy chief as well as top officials from the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency and FBI went before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday and conceded that North Korea and Islamic State remain critical security threats to the U.S., even as the president contends that progress has been made in getting Kim Jong Unto disarm and in eradicating the extremist group in Syria.

On Iran, the annual “Worldwide Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community” said the Islamic Republic “is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities we judge necessary to produce a nuclear device” but that its ballistic missile programs “continue to pose a threat to countries across the Middle East.” Despite Trump’s angry tweet, that’s actually the position held by his administration.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif added his two cents in a Wednesday morning tweet with the hashtag #ThatAwkwardMoment. Zarif pointed out that Trump’s own intelligence agencies contradict what he and "warmongers" in his administration say about Iran.

But Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats differed with Trump on other international issues, telling the Senate panel that North Korea is unlikely to give up its nuclear capabilities because Kim views “nuclear arms as critical to regime survival.”

North Korea continues to develop its nuclear program and “is unlikely to give up all of its WMD stockpiles, delivery systems, and production capabilities,” Coats said, referring to weapons of mass destruction.

The president has boasted that his personal diplomacy, including a historic meeting with Kim in Singapore last year, convinced North Korea to cease launching intercontinental ballistic missiles and testing nuclear bombs, and that the two men agreed to work toward denuclearization. Those efforts prevented a major war in Asia, Trump says.

Turning to the Middle East, the annual report said thousands of Islamic State fighters and supporters remain in Syria and Iraq, and that they will continue to conduct attacks, even as Trump vows to pull American forces out of northern Syria. “We assess that ISIS will seek to exploit Sunni grievances, societal instability, and stretched security forces to regain territory in Iraq and Syria in the long term,” the report said.

Trump said Wednesday on Twitter that Islamic State was “out of control in Syria & running rampant” when he took office and credited his administration’s handling of the matter.

“Tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks,”’ Trump said. “Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating are proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting.”

Coats said the group will try to “undermine stabilization efforts and retaliate against its enemies.”

That ability was shown earlier this month, when Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed four Americans on patrol in the northern Syrian town of Manbij. Days later, a suicide car bombing in Syria’s northeastern region of Hasakah targeted a U.S. military and Kurdish convoy.

