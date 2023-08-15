Trump: Report on Monday will result in ‘complete exoneration’ in Georgia

Former President Trump said Tuesday that he plans to present new evidence of 2020 “presidential election fraud” in Georgia that, he claimed, will completely exonerate him and others charged in the sprawling indictment unveiled Monday night.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said he would present his “large, complex, detailed, but irrefutable” report at a press conference in Bedminster, N.J., next Monday.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” he said.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others — There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election,” Trump continued. “They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Trump and 18 co-defendants were charged Monday night over their efforts to conspire to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, where President Biden narrowly won the popular vote.

The indictment, handed up by Fulton Count District Attorney Fani Willis (D), centers on violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, but Trump and others also face charges related to making false statements about the 2020 election.

Trump indicted by Georgia grand jury in 2020 election interference case

