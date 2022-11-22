Trump Reported $900 Million in Losses in Two Years, Jury Is Told
(Bloomberg) -- An accountant who handled the tax returns of some Trump Organization executives told the jury in the firm’s criminal tax fraud trial that Donald Trump reported a total of about $900 million in operating losses in two years.
Donald Bender of Mazars USA LLP -- who was a longtime tax adviser for Trump and his firm and also helped prepare returns for former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg -- testified on Tuesday that Trump reported almost $700 million in operating losses in 2009 and almost $200 million in 2010.
Trump himself isn’t charged in the case. The only defendants are a pair of Trump Organization companies. Bender is a witness for the defense.
Read More: Trump Said Fight It When DA Charged His Firms With Tax Fraud
During her cross-examination, prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked Bender if he remembered that Trump reported losses in some years.
“Do you recall in 2010 that Donald Trump had almost $200 million in losses?” she asked.
“Yes,” Bender said.
“And in 2009, did Donald Trump have almost $700 million in losses?” she asked.
“That sounds about right,” Bender said.
While the New York Times previously reported that Trump suffered business losses, Bender’s testimony represents a public confirmation from a professional who saw the tax returns himself.
The case is People v. Trump Organization, 01473-2021, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).
