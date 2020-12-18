Trump is reportedly considering bringing back The Apprentice
President Trump is reportedly eying a return to his old gig — again.
As he approaches the end of his term next month, Trump has "mentioned to confidants that he's thinking about resurrecting The Apprentice or The Celebrity Apprentice," the reality shows he hosted before being elected president, The Daily Beast reports. He has reportedly been mentioning the idea in conversations over the past two weeks, such as by asking confidants, "How would you like to see The Apprentice come back?" or "Remember The Apprentice?"
It seems The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett might not be opposed to idea. Although the Daily Beast notes it's not clear whether Trump and Burnett have recently been in contact, Burnett has reportedly been "talking up the prospect and has told associates he sees a revived Apprentice as a potential huge money spinner." A spokesperson for Burnett offered a denial in the report, saying, "NOT TRUE zero discussions about TV."
Trump has reportedly considered an Apprentice revival before, as The Daily Beast reported last year that the president and Burnett were "pitching each other details on potential TV projects" for after his time in office — including a "politics-themed" show that could be titled The Apprentice: White House. Trump denied this report, saying he doesn't "even have time to think about it."
