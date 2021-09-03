Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

As former President Donald Trump possibly eyes a 2024 run, a new report suggests there's one other potential contender whose popularity he really "resents": Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

A report from Vanity Fair this week delves into how various Republicans are "testing the waters" for the 2024 presidential primaries in case Trump doesn't decide to seek the GOP nomination, and among the likely contenders in that scenario would be DeSantis. But the report describes the fact that the Florida governor's "biggest challenge" may be his "fraught relationship" with the 45th president.

"Trump f---ing hates DeSantis," a Trump confidant told Vanity Fair. "He just resents his popularity."

Earlier this year, a 2024 straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit saw DeSantis slightly ahead of Trump, 74 percent to 71 percent. An unnamed "prominent Republican" told Vanity Fair that Trump tells people that he "made Ron," and the report says the former president is irritated with DeSantis because he feels he doesn't get enough credit for that. Trump himself told Vanity Fair that DeSantis is a "good guy" and that "he gives me good credit."

As far as whether Trump will seek the 2024 Republican nomination, former adviser Jason Miller said this week he "definitely" will. But former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg predicted to Vanity Fair that since DeSantis is "primed to push Trump off the throne," Trump will "offer Governor DeSantis a joint ticket." Read more at Vanity Fair.

