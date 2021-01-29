Trump reportedly fixated on taking down Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach him
Donald Trump is reportedly focusing his energy now he has left the White House on targeting Wyoming representative Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach him earlier this month.
Ms Cheney, the number third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, was among 10 Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s impeachment on 13 January for inciting the Capitol riots on 6 January.
Following the vote, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney has been criticised by several pro-Trump representatives who have called for her removal from the position as the House Republican conference chair.
CNN reported reported on Friday that Mr Trump has been repeatedly questioning his Republican allies in the House to remove Ms Cheney from the position and run a primary candidate against her.
House Republicans are expected to decide next week whether to strip Ms Cheney of her role as the conference chair, while state senator Anthony Bouchard, a gun-rights activist, announced his primary challenge for her seat last week.
Mr Trump has also reportedly been showing his Republican allies polls that were commissioned by his Super PAC, Save America, which show Ms Cheney has lost support in Wyoming.
He even urged some of his allies to talk about the polls in the media, while representatives ramped up the pressure on Ms Cheney with a rally outside Wyoming’s Capitol on Thursday.
Hundreds of people gathered in Cheyenne yesterday, to listen to Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump supporter, and Donald Trump Jr repeatedly criticise Ms Cheney.
During the rally, the Florida representative called Mr Trump Jr and held his phone up to the microphone to discuss Ms Cheney’s position in the GOP and her decision to vote to impeach Mr Trump, according to The Hill.
At one point, Mr Trump Jr took aim at Ms Cheney’s father, saying: “It seems like Liz Cheney's favourables are only slightly worse than her father's shooting skills.”
Mr Trump Jr was seemingly referring to a non-fatal incident in 2006, when Mr Cheney accidentally shot a man while quail hunting.
Calling for Ms Cheney to lose her position in Wyoming, Mr Gaetz said: “Washington, DC, mythologises the establishment powerbrokers like Liz Cheney for climbing in a deeply corrupt game. But there are more of us than there are of them.
“You can send a representative who actually represents you, and you can send Liz Cheney home - back home to Washington, DC.”
Although House minority leader Kevin McCarthy criticised Mr Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol riots earlier this month, he met with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, according to CNN.
One source close to Mr McCarthy told CNN the House minority leader was “crawling back to Trump,” while another said the meeting made him look weak.
Later in the day, Save America released a statement, claiming Mr Trump “has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy” on attempting to retake the House majority for the GOP in 2022.
The group added: “President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time.”
