Trump reportedly giving Presidential Medal of Freedom to GOP allies Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan

Peter Weber

President Trump is expected to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) on Monday, followed a week later by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Axios and The Washington Post reported Sunday evening. Trump "is using his final days in the White House in part to reward friends and allies with pardons and other decorations," the Post notes, and Nunes and Jordan are two of Trump's closest allies in Congress.

Jordan was a vocal and passionate defender of Trump during his impeachment hearings, and Nunes was one of the president's biggest allies in his effort to undermine the Justice Department's investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump cited Nunes' "bravery" in the Russia imbroglio when suggesting to Fox & Friends in 2018 that he might give Nunes the "very important" Medal of Freedom, after first calling it the Medal of Honor, the Post reports. The Medal of Honor is a military decoration while the Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, though Trump has bestowed that honor on some controversial recipients.

More stories from theweek.com
Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday
Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park
Nashville bomber mailed out packets that 'espoused his viewpoints,' FBI says

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • Trump news – live: President accused of ‘seditious conspiracy’ as insider says Georgia official leaked tape

    Follow all the latest in US politics with our live blog

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Nashville bomber mailed out packets that 'espoused his viewpoints,' FBI says

  • S.Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, expands ban on gatherings

    South Korea is reviewing AstraZeneca's request for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, as it expands a ban on private gatherings of more than four people to the whole country with daily cases topping more than 1,000 in four days. South Korea's drug safety ministry said it will aim to approve the British shot for emergency use in 40 days. South Korea signed a deal in December with AstraZeneca to secure 20 million doses of its vaccine, with the first shipment expected as early as January.

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • Thousands of National Guard troops set to descend on Washington DC to support Biden inauguration

    More than 4,000 troops from nearly 30 states expected to take part in event

  • South African Covid variant could be resistant to vaccine, expert warns

    The coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa could be resistant to the vaccine, a leading expert has suggested but stressed that it could take just six weeks to develop a new jab if one was needed. Sir John Bell, regius professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said his "gut feeling" was that the vaccines already on stream would be effective against the new UK strain, which was first identified in Kent. But he added: "I don't know about the South African strain – I think that's a big question mark." South Africa was put into lockdown last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new variant, 501.V2, appeared to be "more contagious" than the virus that circulated in the first wave. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said on December 23 that two cases of the South African strain had been identified in the UK. The cases and their contacts were quarantined, and the Government placed strict restrictions on travel from South Africa.

  • U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

    The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses. A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

  • Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

    President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday afternoon, his 19th call to Raffensperger's office since he lost Georgia, and the White House, to President-elect Joe Biden in November, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing White House switchboard logs. But it was the first time Raffensperger had spoken with Trump directly, the Times reports, and officials in his office recorded the call, with instructions from the secretary of state not to "release a transcript or a recording unless the president attacked state officials or misrepresented what had been discussed."Trump did that in a tweet Sunday morning, and within hours, first The Washington Post, then other media organizations, obtained the recording, showing Trump repeatedly urging Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, to "find" enough votes to erase Biden's certified 11,779-vote win in the state. "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated" the vote tallies, Trump tells Raffensperger at one point. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."The Post put some of the most explosive exchanges in a video, but also released a transcript and recording of the entire 65-minute conversation."The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still asserting he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office," the Post recaps. "His desperation was perhaps most pronounced during an exchange with Germany, Raffensperger's general counsel, in which he openly begged for validation." Trump also told Germany he has "a nice last name."Trump did most of the talking, but Raffensperger and Germany politely pushed back, telling Trump his claims are baseless or demonstrably false.Trump's call "was as outrageous as it was chilling," Dan Balz writes in a Washington Post analysis. "Here was a desperate president alternately begging, pleading, cajoling and, yes, seeming to threaten a state official -- and fellow Republican -- by asking for a change in the outcome of an election that already had been recounted and then certified." The call's content, he adds, "speaks for itself, and the audio excerpts should be heard by anyone who cares about the integrity of elections in America." You can read the transcript at the Post and listen to the entire call below. More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Nashville bomber mailed out packets that 'espoused his viewpoints,' FBI says

  • George Conway calls WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows 'a moron' after he touted GOP lawmakers opposing Biden's electoral victory

    Lawmakers on January 6 are slated to certify the results of the 2020 election in Biden's favor ahead of his inauguration.

  • Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

    A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday. The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

  • Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash. "The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night.

  • Britons living in EU countries barred from returning in post-Brexit residency row

    Britons living in EU countries have been barred from returning to them after Christmas in a post-Brexit row over residency. People trying to return to Spain and Italy after their Christmas holidays were either turned back on arrival or barred from getting on to flights after being told that their pre-Brexit "green cards" were not valid for entry. The problems began on Saturday when border officials at airports in Madrid and Barcelona refused to recognise the documents despite declarations by the Spanish and Italian governments that they should be treated as valid for entry. Instead, border officials insisted they would not allow entry to anyone without a new post Brexit photo-ID card, which most British residents have applied for but have yet to receive. As a result, British passengers were turned back on arrival on at least two flights to Barcelona and had to return to the UK. Passengers on one flight from Newcastle had to fly back without their baggage, which was left at the airport. The problems spiralled when airlines also started refusing to fly resident Britons back to Spain or Italy without the new post-Brexit foreign identity card. Airlines can be fined if they allow people to fly to a country without the right documentation. At least nine people were prevented from boarding a BA/Iberia flight from Heathrow to Madrid on Saturday night despite having pre-Brexit "green cards". One of them, Patricia Moody, a 69-year-old retiree living in the southern Spanish town of Zurgena, said: "Throughout all the months of negotiating Brexit, we were always assured that nothing would change for us." Referring to the airlines and authorities in both countries, she added: "It's horrendous, and we are suffering because of their incompetence." A further 30 people were blocked from flying to Pisa from Manchester on Saturday. They included Dr Caitlin Procter, a professor at the European University Institute in Florence.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

    With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will be free from isolation as well, with Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.> NEWS on Dem attendance. Alcee Hastings, an ailing Florida Dem, is not going to make it to the speaker vote today. Jamie Raskin, who recently lost his son, is going to make it. > > Democrats believe they’ll have 221 present today. > > Pelosi needs a majority of present and voting> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present" which essentially renders them absent and would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there."I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill.More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Nashville bomber mailed out packets that 'espoused his viewpoints,' FBI says

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Sen. Perdue says he's 'shocked' over leaked Trump audio, calls act by fellow GOP 'disgusting'

    Sen. David Perdue R-Ga. joins 'The Next Revolution' to discuss the audio released by the Washington Post and provides insight into the Georgia Senate race.

  • Malaysian coroner rules Nora Quoirin's death was 'misadventure'

    A Malaysian coroner decided on Monday that the death of French-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin was most likely a “misadventure” that was not caused by a third party, ruling against the claims of her family that she must have been abducted. Coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court that “there was no one involved” in Nora’s death at a resort outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in August 2019. The 15-year-old, who lived in London, went missing in dense rainforest while she and her family recovered from jet lag after arriving at the Dusun resort near the foothills of a mountain range. The local police insisted there was no foul play when her unclothed body was found ten days later, after a search involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs. An autopsy found Nora likely starved and died of internal bleeding. But the parents of the teenager, who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development and causes learning disabilities and balance problems, maintained that she would never have climbed out of the window of their holiday chalet in the middle of the night and wandered off.

  • 'Traitors and patriots': Republican push to keep Trump in power seems doomed

    * Senators decline to defend electoral college ploy on TV * Democrats and GOP leaders to block gambit aimed at party base * Trump pressed Georgia Republican to overturn Biden victoryAll 12 Republican senators who have pledged not to ratify the electoral college results on Wednesday, and thereby refuse to confirm Joe Biden’s resounding victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election, declined to defend their move on television, a CNN host said on Sunday.“It all recalls what Ulysses S Grant once wrote in 1861,” Jake Tapper said on State of the Union, before quoting a letter the union general wrote at the outset of a civil war he won before becoming president himself: ‘There are [but] two parties now: traitors and patriots.’“How would you describe the parties today?” Tapper asked.The attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat seems doomed, a piece of political theatre mounted by party grandees eager to court supporters loyal to the president before, in some cases, mounting their own runs for the White House.Nonetheless on Saturday Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin led 11 senators and senators-elect in calling for “an emergency 10-day audit” of results in states where the president claims electoral fraud, despite failing to provide evidence and repeatedly losing in court.The senators followed Josh Hawley of Missouri – like Cruz thought likely to run for president in 2024 – in pledging to object to the electoral college result. A majority of House Republicans are also expected to object, after staging a Saturday call with Trump to plan their own moves.Democrats control the House and senior Senate Republicans are opposed to the attempt to disenfranchise millions – many of them African Americans in swing states – seemingly guaranteeing the attempt will fail. Nonetheless, Vice-President Mike Pence, who will preside over the ratification, welcomed the move by Cruz and others.A spokesman for Biden, Michael Gwin, said: “This stunt won’t change the fact that President-elect Biden will be sworn in on 20 January, and these baseless claims have already been examined and dismissed by Trump’s own attorney general, dozens of courts, and election officials from both parties.”Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee now a senator from Utah, said: “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our democratic republic.“…More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers made their case before scores of courts; in every instance, they failed.“…Adding to this ill-conceived endeavour by some in Congress is the president’s call for his supporters to come to the Capitol on the day when this matter is to be debated and decided. This has the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.”Encouraged by Trump, far-right groups including the Proud Boys are expected to gather in Washington on Wednesday.On Sunday Romney – and fellow Republicans Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Bill Cassidy (Louisiana) – was part of a bipartisan group of 10 senators who rejected attempts to overturn the election. On Saturday Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, a battleground state, also registered his opposition.Hawley responded by decrying “shameless personal attacks”.Georgia, where Trump refuses to accept defeat, goes to the polls in vital Senate runoffs on Tuesday. Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate there, told ABC’s This Week: “It’s always dangerous to undermine the integrity of elections without evidence.”The Democrat lost her 2018 race to Brian Kemp, a Republican who ran his own election as secretary of state. Abrams refused to concede. Asked about Republican claims Trump’s objection is no different, she said: “Well, it’s not simply different circumstances. It’s apples and bowling balls.“I pointed out that there were a series of actions taken that impeded the ability of voters to cast their ballots. And in almost every one of those circumstances the courts agreed, as did the state legislature.”By contrast, she said, “President Trump has lost every single one of his challenges in the state of Georgia and he has no evidence.”The Washington Post reported that it had obtained a tape of an “extraordinary hour-long call” on Saturday, in which Trump pressed Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to overturn Biden’s victory.“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”Raffensperger said: “Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”Trump acknowledged the call, tweeting that Raffensperger “was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”Last week, Ben Sasse of Nebraska issued a stinging rebuke of Hawley, saying: “Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.”“We have a deep cancer in American politics,” Sasse added. “Both Republicans and Democrats are growing more distrustful of the basic processes and procedures.”The senators who followed Hawley made the same point, pointing to polling. On Sunday, Johnson said they were acting “to protect” democracy.Such arguments are in bad faith – blame for public distrust weighs heaviest by far on the White House and its allies. To Johnson’s insistence that “tens of millions” believe the election was “stolen”, NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd suggested he “look in the mirror” if he wanted to work out why.Todd then cut Johnson short, saying: “You don’t get to make these allegations that haven’t been proven true.”On CNN, Tapper played remarks by Hawley from January, during Trump’s impeachment.“The consequences to the republic of overturning an election because you don’t like the result,” Hawley said, “and because you believe that that election was somehow corrupted, when in fact, the evidence shows that it was not … that’s an interesting approach. I think it’s crazy, frankly.”