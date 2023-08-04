Trump Reportedly 'Irked' By 1 Word From Judge During Arraignment

Donald Trump on Thursday insisted it was a “great honor” to be arraigned in federal court on charges related to his actions after the 2020 election.

But there was at least one moment during the proceedings when the former president was reportedly less than thrilled.

That came after Trump’s attorneys identified him to Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya as “President Trump.”

“Good afternoon, Mr. Trump,” Upadhyaya replied.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said that she’d been told Trump didn’t like being called “Mr. Trump,” noting that it “irked him particularly.”

“That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title, President Trump, when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago,” she explained.