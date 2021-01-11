Trump is reportedly more upset about his club not hosting a golf tournament than he is about likely being impeached for a 2nd time

Oma Seddiq
GettyImages donald trump
President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club on December 13 in Sterling, Virginia. Al Drago/Getty Images

  • President Donald Trump is reportedly more upset that one of his club's will no longer host a PGA golf tournament than he is about the prospect of a second impeachment.

  • Trump is "gutted" by the PGA's decision to pull its 2022 championship from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported on Monday.

  • The reporting came as House Democrats formally introduced an article of impeachment against Trump charging him with incitement of insurrection.

Losing privileges to host a professional golf tournament has apparently infuriated President Donald Trump more than other recent developments following the US Capitol riot he incited.

Trump is "gutted" over the PGA of America's decision on Sunday to pull its 2022 championship from Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported on Monday.

The contract termination is a response to pro-Trump supporters storming the Capitol grounds on Wednesday, according to PGA organizers. The chaos, which took place while Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election win, left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer. In the days since, Trump has faced mounting backlash from companies, lawmakers, and voters.

"We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making," PGA CEO Seth Waugh told The Associated Press. "We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission, and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave."

In a statement, the Trump Organization called the move a "breach of contract" and said it had "invested many, many millions of dollars" into the event, the AP reported.

The Times' reporting came as House Democrats on Monday formally introduced an article of impeachment against Trump charging him with incitement of insurrection. The president is likely to be impeached this week for a second time, as Democrats have mustered up enough votes to move forward with the proceedings.

Trump is "angry" at the prospect of impeachment, sources close to him told The Times, but he's more upset by the golf-tournament cancellation. The president, an avid golf player who owns several clubs, has made 321 golfing trips over the past four years, according to a public database of his schedule. In the weeks since the November election, Trump has gone golfing at least 15 times.

