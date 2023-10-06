Trump Endorses Jim Jordan For House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to become the next speaker of the House early Friday morning, saying the lawmaker was “respected by all” and had earned his “complete and total endorsement.”

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C.,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding - He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Jordan is well-regarded in the GOP, but his combative style and fierce defense of the president could pose an issue for some of his more moderate colleagues. He chairs the powerful House Judiciary Committee and is a champion of the far-right faction of the Republican Party.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) first hinted earlier Thursday he had had a “great conversation” with Trump about the process to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was ousted in a shocking turn of fortune this week. McCarthy was voted out of the speakership on Tuesday after eight far-right Republicans — led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) — voted to strip him of his gavel, a first such ouster in the chamber’s history.

The move has prompted a fierce competition to replace him and become one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress. Jordan and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) have so far announced bids, but Nehls had floated Trump himself for the position.

“He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” Nehls wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.”

I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 6, 2023

The endorsement will surely bolster Jordan’s bid as Trump ― who remains the frontrunner in the 2024 race for the GOP nomination for president ― maintains a vice grip on many in the party. Some Republicans, however, have expressed doubt he could secure enough votes to become speaker.

