Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

President Donald Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on January 20, 2017. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is planning a made-for-TV exit from the White House to steal attention from President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Axios reported.

Sources told the outlet that Trump is planning to fly to Florida on Air Force One to stage a rally at the same time Biden is sworn in at a socially distanced inauguration in Washington, DC, on January 20.

That would break with Inauguration Day traditions designed to showcase the stability of US democracy.

Biden said last week that he personally didn't care if Trump attends his inauguration but that Trump should go to demonstrate a peaceful transfer of power.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump is planning a spectacular, made-for-TV exit from the White House in a bid to steal viewers from President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Axios reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

According to the report, one scenario being discussed is Trump boycotting Biden's inauguration - in a break with America's democratic traditions - and attending a rally in Florida.

Under that plan, the report said, Trump would leave the White House on January 20 in Marine One, then take Air Force One to Florida, where he would address supporters at a rally timed to coincide with Biden's socially distanced inauguration outside the US Capitol.

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, told Axios: "Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know."

Sources told NBC News last week that Trump was planning to announce his candidacy for the 2024 election on Inauguration Day to steal the limelight from Biden and set himself up as Biden's chief political opponent.

Biden told CNN last week that he personally didn't care if Trump attends his inauguration but that it would be important to show a peaceful transfer of power.

Story continues

Since losing the election, Trump has ignored numerous traditions designed to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and show the stability of American democracy.

The president has refused to concede to Biden, maintaining that the election was stolen from him as a result of a vast conspiracy - while providing no evidence.

He has refused to invite Biden to the White House - a courtesy traditionally extended by an incumbent to the victor - and he delayed the transition to Biden's team for weeks.

There has even been speculation among former Secret Service officials that Trump would refuse to leave the White House.

Multiple reports have said Trump is planning to leverage his popularity with the Republican Party base to maintain control over the party after he leaves the White House - a plan that might involve starting a conservative news network to rival Fox News.

Read the original article on Business Insider