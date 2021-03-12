Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Shamsian
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
donald trump eating steak trump steaks food
Donald Trump during Launch of Trump Steaks at The Sharper Image in New York City, May 2007. Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for Hill & Knowlton/Getty Images

Donald Trump showed people photos of naked women at a shiva, according to an attendee of the Jewish mourning event.

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, recounted the event in a New Yorker article published Friday. She said it was the first time she met Trump, before she had married Barry Weisselberg in October 2004, and took place at the shiva at Allen Weisselberg's house in Wantagh, a town on Long Island.

"Trump showed up in a limousine and blurted out, 'This is where my C.F.O. lives? It's embarrassing!'" the New Yorker's Jane Mayer wrote. "Then, Jennifer recalled, Trump showed various shivah attendees photographs of naked women with him on a yacht."

The shiva period lasts seven days and follows the burial of a close family member. It does not involve nude photographs.

Manhattan prosecutors are trying to "flip" Allen Weisselberg into cooperating with a wide-ranging investigation into former President Trump's financial affairs, The Washington Post reported last week. Weisselberg has managed both the Trump Organization's and the Trump family's finances for decades.

Jennifer Weisselberg, who divorced Allen Weisselberg's son Barry Weisselberg, has spoken to prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, according to the New Yorker. She described Allen Weisselberg's life as revolving around Trump.

"His whole worth is 'Does Donald like me today?' It's his whole life, his core being. He's obsessed. He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife," she told the magazine.

She told the New Yorker that, after sharing naked photos at the shiva, Trump began flirting with her. She said her soon-to-be-father-in-law humored his boss.

"He didn't stand up for me!" Jennifer Weisselberg told the New Yorker.

A representative for Jennifer Weisselberg declined to comment. Representatives for Allen Weisselberg and Trump didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • ‘Chinese Virus!’: Asian Mom Gets Spit On 3 Times While Holding Her Baby in Queens

    An Asian American woman was spit on three times and called “Chinese virus” while out with her baby in Queens, New York on Tuesday. The incident, now under investigation as a possible hate crime, occurred in the vicinity of 186th Street and Peck Avenue in Fresh Meadows at around 10.30 a.m. The victim, 25, claimed that the male suspect spit in her direction three times before calling her “Chinese virus.” The New York Police Department’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case as a possible hate crime, according to ABC 7 New York.

  • NFL rumors: Eagles GM Howie Roseman reportedly got into locker room flare-up with veteran in 2018

    Howie Roseman's no good, very bad offseason continued to get worse Friday when a report detailed some interpersonal failings from the GM. By Adam Hermann

  • Alonzo Mourning Recalls Attending Wild Prince Party in His 20s: 'Something Out of a Movie'

    Alonzo Mourning remembers the time he attended the “livest party” he’s ever been to in his whole career at Prince’s Paisley Park in Minnesota.

  • Women can't even exercise without being harassed by men

    Two weeks ago I went for a chilly swim at a nearby lake that I’ve been swimming in throughout lockdown. It’s on a quiet, sprawling common, where the only other people you see are the odd dog walker or another wild swimmer. This time, however, a man in his 50s walked a few feet behind me on my way across the common to the lake, followed me to the spot where I set down my kit bag, and asked if I was going for a swim. My friend, who I swim with, soon turned up and we answered a few more of his questions (did we swim often? was it very cold?) while waiting awkwardly, politely even, for him to leave so we could get changed. Our instincts – a survival technique fine-tuned over years of having to worry about this stuff – told us he was odd. And they were right. After he walked off, and we had got into the lake in our swimming costumes, we spotted him hiding in some nearby bushes, watching us. We half-laughed about it when we got out, and shared stories about other times we had been flashed at or followed, normalising it all in that way that women do. Or, until this week, did. But we took extra care that day when we got changed (under the cover of our huge DryRobes) and kept looking over at the bushes, hoping he wasn’t still there. I didn’t think much more of it. But then the tragic case of Sarah Everard unfolded across newspapers and social media. Women everywhere were sharing their anger at having to normalise it; at being told to stay in after dark; to text their friends when they got home safely; to essentially be living under an invisible curfew that had no roadmap. And then, in among the hundreds of tweets and posts I read, one reminded me of the man in the bush: ‘Being a woman: my “outside” day finishes at sundown. If I haven’t taken the dog for a walk/jogged by then, I can’t,’ it read. ‘In the winter, it often means the choice between exercise and work. Today I had to stop work at 4 to exercise. My husband worked until 6, and is now off for a run.’ I also have to make that choice. When the schools were closed, my husband – a regular runner, who does the London Marathon most years – was able to let off steam after a punishing day of work and home schooling with a 9pm run around the pitch black, pavement-less country lanes we live near. That option is unthinkable and unavailable to me. One of my friends, also a marathon runner, and a solicitor and mother of two, has to do all her training in her lunch hour or at weekends. Running after a hard day of work, when the kids are finally asleep, just isn’t an option for her. It should be. Of course, it should be. But she’s always been too scared. She isn’t the only one. A YouGov report out last year found almost three-quarters of British women don’t feel safe exercising in the dark. And in 2017, England Athletics found that of the 2,000 women polled, one third had experienced some form of sexual harassment while out jogging, and 36 per cent had been shouted at and beeped at by men in cars or vans. Just four per cent of men had experienced the same treatment. Which could go some way to explaining why SportEngland found only 25 per cent of women met exercise targets during the lockdown. It wasn’t just the unfair burden of home schooling that kept us at home; it was fear as well. Last year a Twitter post by the American TV writer Amanda Deibert went viral:

  • Geraldo apologizes after backing out of possible Senate run: 'Our dreams got ahead of our plan'

    Geraldo regrets going public with the idea before he and his wife had given it more thought.

  • Nancy Pelosi opens door to House nullifying Iowa election result

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

  • Woman exposes allegedly cheating husband after finding suspicious item in his gym bag: 'That ain't mine'

    When a woman took a closer look at her husband's workout gear, she noticed something that made her suspicious of what he's actually doing when he says he's working out.

  • Kanye West Was Reportedly 'Not Willing' to 'Compromise' in Their Marriage

    Kim Kardashian is allegedly "disappointed" they couldn't make it work.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • Naomi Judd gives update on Ashley Judd and reveals plans to take her stitches out personally

    Naomi Judd appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Thursday, where she provided an update on her daughter, Ashley Judd.

  • How the Nazis used music to celebrate and facilitate murder

    Prisoners are forced to play music as they lead a fellow prisoner to his execution at the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria. Votava/Imagno via Getty ImagesIn December 1943, a 20-year-old named Ruth Elias arrived in a cattle car at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. She was assigned to Block 6 in the family camp, a barracks that housed young women and the camp’s male orchestra, an ensemble of incarcerated violinists, clarinet players, accordion players and percussionists who played their instruments not just when the prisoners marched out for daily labor details, but also during prisoner floggings. Performances could be impromptu, ordered at the whims of the SS, the paramilitary guard of the Nazi Party. In a postwar interview, Elias discussed how drunken SS troops would often burst into the barracks late at night. First, they’d tell the orchestra to play as they drank and sang. Then they would pull young girls from their bunks to rape them. Pressed against the back of her top-level bunk to avoid detection, Elias heard the terrified screams of her fellow prisoners. Before her tormentors engaged in these acts, she recalled, “The music had to play.” Music is often thought of as inherently good, a view exemplified in the playwright Wilhelm Congreve’s oft-cited aphorism “music hath charms to soothe a savage breast.” It is also often seen as a form of art that ennobles those who play and listen to it. Its aesthetic qualities seem to transcend the mundane and horrific. Yet it’s also been used to facilitate torture and punishment, a topic I think is worth exploring. When I was researching my book “Drunk on Genocide: Alcohol and Mass Murder in Nazi Germany,” I was struck by the ways in which music accompanied deaths in the camps, the ghettos and the killing fields. Beautiful music accompanying murder and rape is a bizarre and disturbing juxtaposition. But its use by the perpetrators to torture their victims and to celebrate their acts reveals not only the darker side of its use but also offers insights into the festive mindset of the killers as they participated in genocide. The ‘joy’ of killing Stories of the integration of music and song into acts of torture and killing can be found throughout the interviews and memoirs of survivors. As in Auschwitz, the SS detail at the Belzec killing center organized a prisoner orchestra for its entertainment. Every Sunday evening, members of the SS forced the ensemble to play for their enjoyment as they held a drunken party. One of the SS troops amused himself by having the orchestra repeatedly play a melody while the other prisoners were forced to sing and dance, without respite. Another Jewish survivor remembered listening to that same orchestra as it accompanied the cries of those being murdered in the camp’s gas chamber. Prisoners play ‘The Tango of Death’ during the execution of Soviet citizens at the Janowska concentration camp in Ukraine. AFP via Getty Images In the absence of an orchestra, troops could nonetheless spontaneously break into song. Genia Demianova, a Russian schoolteacher, was interrogated, tortured and gang raped in August 1941. After the initial assault, she wrote of hearing the clinking of glasses as her rapist toasted, “The wildcat is tamed!” Other German soldiers then took their turns with Genia, who lost count of the number of assailants. As she lay battered and bleeding on the floor, she heard the voices of her attackers crooning to “the sound of a sentimental [Robert] Schumann song.” And SS Col. Walter Blume, a commander in the Einsatzgruppen, the notorious SS death squad, was known to gather his men after a day of murder for evening singalongs around a campfire. Carnivals of carnage The single largest massacre of prisoners in a concentration camp occurred on Nov. 3, 1943, at Majdanek. Planned under the celebratory code name “Operation Harvest Festival,” German soldiers shot some 18,000 Jewish men, women and children. During the executions, Viennese waltzes, tangos and military marches blared from the camp’s loudspeakers. During a postwar interrogation, one policeman recalled hearing a colleague at the time exclaim, “It’s really nice to shoot to military march music.” Afterward, the troops returned to their quarters for a “wild party,” during which they swilled vodka and celebrated in uniforms covered in the victims’ blood. In September 1941, a group of German policemen prepared to execute 400 Jewish men, women and children near the Ukrainian town of Cutnow. In postwar testimony, one of the policemen described the presence of a band as the Jews were marched to the grave site. “It was loud,” he testified, “just like a carnival.” I came across this often during my research – mass killings described as carnivals or evoking a “wedding atmosphere.” The recollections of these heinous acts as part of some sort of macabre celebration have appeared during other genocides, too. After the Rwanda genocide, one Hutu perpetrator remarked that “the genocide was like a festival,” and he remembered celebrating a day of murder with beer and a barbecue with his fellow killers. A female Tutsi survivor described intoxicated perpetrators singing as they hunted for their victims and engaged in mass rapes. Wine, murder and song The fusion of alcohol, music and song with mass murder shows how violence was normalized – even celebrated – by the Nazis. Under the Nazi regime, music and song forged community, camaraderie and shared purpose. In unit bars, around campfires and at the killing sites, the addition of music was more than just a form of entertainment. It was also an instrument for promoting a common purpose and bringing people together. Through rituals of song, drink and dance, the Nazis’ actions could be collectivized and normalized – and their larger project of violence that much easier to pull off. Ultimately, genocide is a societal endeavor; music and song – like political philosophies – are part of a society’s cultural artifacts. So when mass murder becomes a central tenet of a society, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that these atrocities are carried out against a backdrop of stirring song, a rousing military march or a sentimental Schumann melody. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Edward B. Westermann, Texas A&M-San Antonio. Read more:How the Nazis co-opted ChristmasHow the Nazis destroyed the first gay rights movement Edward B. Westermann does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on COVID-19 reopening: 'We are not Florida'

    Connecticut governor Ned Lamont weighs in on his plans to lift COVID-19 related restrictions.

  • Dad secretly films 8-year-old as she belts ‘Girl on Fire’ while cleaning the pool

    “You’re the best singer-slash-pool cleaner ever,” Dad, Tom Coverly, tells his daughter, Anni, when she sees he’s been filming her passionate Alicia Keys cover.

  • Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Felt "Sick to My Stomach" About the Release of Her Latest Movie

    Candace Cameron Bure has a long track record of success with films for the Hallmark Channel, but she still worries she'll "slide off that pedestal."

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • James Corden Wants His Wedding Gift Back After Learning About Prince Harry and Meghan Mark

    "That was a wedding present, not a three-days-after-the-wedding present," the&nbsp;The Late Late Show&nbsp;host joked.

  • Former NFL Quarterback Jon Kitna Claims Ex-Wideout Was Drunk During Game

    Jon Kitna told Ryen Russillo that a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was hammered during a game, but still put up nearly 200 receiving yards.