Trump reportedly shut down his blog because it was 'being mocked as a loser'

Donald Trump Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump reportedly walked away from his new blog because few people were reading it and many people were mocking it.

Trump on Wednesday shut down the blog he launched less than one month earlier to share statements with supporters, and The Washington Post reports he ordered his team to put the webpage "out of its misery" after being upset by reports that it was drawing few readers. The former president reportedly had "concerns that it could detract from" a social media platform he hopes to launch this year.

"Trump still wants to launch some other platform — timing not yet determined — and didn't like that this first attempt was being mocked as a loser," the Post reports.

Trump was able to share statements with his supporters on the "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" webpage after being suspended from social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. But according to the Post, the blog drew an unimpressive 1,500 shares or comments on Facebook and Twitter on its final day.

Trump aide Jason Miller had teased prior to the blog's launch that Trump planned to return to social media via "his own platform," though he clarified this wasn't that platform, and the former president's team have offered no details of what that might look like.

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller told CNBC of the blog on Wednesday. "Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing."