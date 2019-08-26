Trump reportedly suggested fighting hurricanes with nukes. Here's what would really happen if we set off a bomb in the eye of a storm.

Shutterstock





President Donald Trump has reportedly suggested dropping nuclear bombs into hurricanes to stop the storms from hitting the US.

According to Axios, Trump posed the question to advisers during a briefing, saying something along the lines of: "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?"

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this idea is impossible because there simply isn't a nuclear bomb powerful enough to disrupt a hurricane.

"Why don't we nuke them?" President Donald Trump asked during a White House briefing about hurricanes, according to an Axios report.

Trump was advocating for a nuclear solution to the tropical storms that hit the southeastern US, according to Axios.

Sources who heard the president's private remarks told Axios that Trump asked senior officials something along the lines of, "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?"

The concept of nuking a hurricane isn't new: During the late 1950s, one scientist floated the idea of using nuclear explosives to "modify hurricane paths and intensities."

But an article by hurricane researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) debunks that idea. They wrote that it's impossible to disrupt a hurricane with a nuclear bomb, since we don't have powerful enough bombs and because the explosives wouldn't shift the surrounding air pressure for more than a split second.

How a hurricane forms

Hurricanes are vast low-pressure cyclones with wind speeds over 74 mph that form over warm water in the mid-Atlantic Ocean. When warm moisture rises, it releases energy, forming thunderstorms. As more thunderstorms are created, the winds spiral upward and outward, creating a vortex. Clouds then form in the upper atmosphere as the warm air condenses.

As the winds churn, an area of low pressure forms over the ocean's surface and helps feed a hurricane's cyclonic shape.

how hurricane forms infographic More

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

If any part of this weather cycle dissipates — either the warm air or the area of low pressure — the hurricane loses strength and breaks down.

So in 1959, Jack Reed, a meteorologist at Sandia National Laboratories, raised the possibility of disrupting hurricane-forming weather conditions using nuclear weapons.

Reed theorized that nuclear explosives could stop hurricanes by pushing warm air up and out of the storm's eye, which would enable colder air to take its place. That, he thought, would lead to the low-pressure air fueling the storm to dissipate and ultimately weaken the hurricane.

Reed suggested two means of delivering the nuke into the hurricane's eye.

"Delivery should present no particular problem," Reed wrote.

The first delivery method, he said, would be an air drop, though "a more suitable delivery would be from a submarine."

A submarine, he said, could "penetrate a storm eye underwater" and "launch a missile-borne device" there before diving to safety.

But according to the NOAA researchers' article, there are two issues with Reed's idea.

Hurricanes emit a mind-boggling amount of energy

Hurricanes are extremely powerful: A fully developed hurricane releases the same amount of energy as the explosion of a 10-megaton nuke every 20 minutes, the NOAA article says. That's more than 666 times bigger than the "Little Boy" bomb that the US dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945.

Hiroshima More