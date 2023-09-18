Trump reportedly told aide that she doesn't 'know anything about the boxes' after she was contacted by the FBI

Former President Donald Trump speaks at at an event in Washington, DC on September 15, 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump reportedly told an aide, Molly Michael, not to discuss "boxes" with the FBI.

"You don't know anything about the boxes," he reportedly told her.

Michael also said that Trump wrote to-do lists on the back of classified documents.

Former President Donald Trump appeared to warn an aide not to discuss "boxes" with federal investigators who were probing his handling of classified documents, according to a new ABC report.

"You don't know anything about the boxes," Trump told aide Molly Michael, after he learned she'd been contacted by the FBI in connection with the probe, according to the report.

Michael, a former White House executive assistant who continued to work for Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his term ended, also reportedly told investigators that the former president would write to-do lists on the backs of documents that were visibly marked "classified."

A spokesman for Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. An anonymous spokesman for the campaign told ABC that Trump "did nothing wrong" and that the "illegal leaks" lack "proper context and relevant information."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 federal charges in connection with his handling of classified documents.

When Special Counsel Jack Smith unsealed the indictment against Trump and his associates in June, it revealed that the former president had stored documents in boxes placed throughout his Mar-a-Lago resort, including in a shower.

