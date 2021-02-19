Trump reportedly turned down Nikki Haley's request for a Mar-a-Lago meeting

Was it something she said? Yes, almost certainly.

Nikki Haley, America's United Nations ambassador under former President Donald Trump, reached out to Trump on Wednesday to request a face-to-face meeting at Mar-a-Lago — and he said no, Politico and The Hill reported Thursday evening.

The presumptive predicate to Trump's snub was Tim Alberta's long profile of Haley in Politico Magazine, in which Haley said, among positive things, that Trump "let us down" and has "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" so isn't "going to be in the picture" political because "he's fallen so far." Up until the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley had largely declined to criticize Trump since leaving his administration in 2018, and there's widespread speculation she plans to run for president in 2024.

"Haley tried to recover" from her criticism of Trump with a "damage-control op-ed" Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal, Politico notes, "but Trump, apparently, isn't having it."

Of course he isn't — "there is no halfway with Trump," CNN's Chris Cillizza argues. Haley's key quote about Trump to Alberta, he said, encapsulates her 2024 campaign theme: "I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party." In other words, Cillizza paraphrases: "I'm the parts of Donald Trump you liked without any of the parts you didn't like!" Trump wants you all-in or you're out, he said, so unless Haley drops any criticism, she's out with him and, presumably, the GOP base he controls.

    The request came on the heels of a Politico magazine story in which Haley condemned Trump for his role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol. "I think he's lost any sort of political viability he was going to have," Haley said on January 12. "We need to acknowledge [Trump] let us down….He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him." However, Haley has not expressed support for Trump's impeachment and defended parts of the former president's record in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Haley is reportedly making preparations for a 2024 presidential run and is likely wary of alienating Trump's base. She pointedly refused to condemn Trump's false election fraud claims in an interview with Politico conducted before the riot, repeatedly implying that the president didn't bare moral responsibility for misleading voters because he really believed the election was stolen. "I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged," Haley said. "This is not him making it up." Trump's refusal to meet with Haley comes as part of a broader fight within the GOP over the direction of the Republican Party. The contest has also pitted Trump against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.).

