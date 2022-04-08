Trump reportedly turned down for rally at Portage County fairgrounds

Former President Donald Trump finishes up his speech at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on June 26, 2021 in Wellington, Ohio.

Former President Donald Trump reportedly had hoped to host a rally at the Portage County fairgrounds, but was turned down by the volunteer board that runs the Randolph property, Portage County commissioners said.

Portage County Commissioner Tony Badalamenti said he spoke several times in recent days to Secretary of State Frank LaRose and members of Trump's advance team about a rally they had hoped to host on April 24 at the fairgrounds. The callers said that they talked to a representative of the fair board, who gave “multiple reasons” why the rally could not take place.

Badalamenti speculated that the event would bring in “10 to 20 thousand people” and bring in “$4 million” in revenue to area businesses. He claimed area contractors would be willing to repair any damage to the fairgrounds at a reduced cost.

“I think the honor of having a president of the United States come to our county and have the limelight on our county … By us turning down the limelight on Portage County I think is appalling," he said.

Debi Heppe, secretary of the fair board, and Tracey Koszalka, fair board president, did not return calls seeking comment.

Badalamenti said he believes the commissioners could compel the fair board to hold the event.

“I think any president who would like to come to Portage County, it would be an honor to have them,” he said. “We were pretty blatantly rude to their [Trump's] advance team.”

Although the county insures the fairgrounds and the buildings on them, the fair is operated by an independent board, county administrator Michelle Crombie said.

Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett said she spoke to a fair board member and learned that the fair has “a long-standing policy” not allowing political fundraisers or rallies. She said the fair board member said she had checked with area fair boards, and most won’t allow such events either, but Columbiana County said they would be willing.

Fair boards in Canfield and Geauga County also turned down the Trump team, Christian-Bennett said. However, Badalamenti said he heard Geauga was still in the running.

Christian-Bennett said she offered two other venues in Portage County that she said “would be willing to entertain” hosting the event, and could accommodate a rally, but the Trump team seemed “fixated” on the fairgrounds.

“If they’re interested in coming to Portage County, there’s other places,” she said. “I look at it as when one door shuts, there’s other ones that open.”

Badalamenti said he looked at it as “an insult.”

“Any president of the United States who wants to come to Portage County, we should do it for every single solitary one of them,” Badalamenti said.

Last year, Portage County Republicans planned to host an event with controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, but the congresswoman was unable to make the event fit into her schedule.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at dsmith@recordpub.com or 330-298-1139.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Trump denied rally at Portage County fairgrounds