Trump reportedly wants to start a new super PAC, have Corey Lewandowski run it

Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
During a meeting with advisers on Thursday, former President Donald Trump shared that he is going to form a new super PAC and has tapped former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to run it, several people familiar with the matter told Politico.

The meeting was held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and the attendees included Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; former campaign managers Brad Parscale and Bill Stepien; former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark; former White House social media director Dan Scavino; and senior adviser Jason Miller. Miller told Politico that Trump's fans will be "impressed with the political operation being built out here," and more details will be released "in the coming weeks."

Lewandowski served as Trump's first campaign manager, and after being fired in June 2016, he remained close to Trump and spent time with him at the White House. Nothing about the new super PAC is set in stone, people familiar with the matter stressed to Politico, and Trump could change the plan at any moment.

Trump already has a leadership PAC called Save America, which he launched after the election. While Trump was falsely claiming the election had been stolen from him, Save America was raising tens of millions of dollars, and had $31.5 million in the bank at the end of December, Politico reports. Leadership PACs are limited in how much they can raise from individual donors, but super PACs can solicit and spend unlimited amounts of money. Trump associates say he wants to play a major role in the 2022 midterms, primarily so he can seek revenge against Republicans who backed his impeachment and didn't help him overturn the election results.

