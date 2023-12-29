Trump Request To Put Defamation Trial On Hold Rejected

President Donald Trump’s request to delay proceedings in an upcoming defamation trial was denied Thursday.

Last week, Trump’s attorneys asked for a 90-day stay in the trial in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. The trial will begin Jan. 16.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida, on Nov. 8.

The request from Trump’s team came after the court said he waited too long to assert presidential immunity as a defense. The former president’s attorneys argued Trump needed more time to consider appellate options.

They also cited Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s filings with the Supreme Court in a separate case urging an “immediate review” of Trump’s presidential immunity argument. The high court rejected Smith’s push for a fast ruling.

E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 9.

Carroll filed the lawsuit over “series of false and defamatory statements” Trump made about her while he was president, including denying that he once sexually assaulted her and suggesting she made up the attack to promote a book.

In May, Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages after a jury in a separate case found him liable for sexual abuse.

