Trump resigns from Screen Actors Guild in rant-filled letter after they threatened to expel him
Donald Trump said he will resign from the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists after the group threatened to revoke his membership.
The former president said "who cares" to the group's threat, and followed SAG-AFTRA's board voting "overwhelmingly" that Mr Trump violated the union's guidelines by inciting the Capitol insurrection.
Fox News received Mr Trump's letter, which was addressed to the president of SAG-AFTRA.
"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!" Mr Trump wrote in the letter. "While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Lives, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!"