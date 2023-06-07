Trump Responds to Chris Christie Attacks With … Fat Jokes

chris-christie-donald-trump.jpg US-HEALTH-DRUGS-TRUMP - Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Christie announced his presidential campaign on Tuesday, which is notable mostly because he’s the only Republican candidate who has actually made a point of attacking Donald Trump. He certainly did so last night, to which the former president responded with characteristic childishness.

“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about. Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!”

Trump then posted a doctored video of Christie at a buffet table.

The former President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/ak8ELJvyKj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 7, 2023

Trump jabbed at Christie’s weight last week, too, sharing a post from Roger Stone about how Christie needs to simply run rather than run for president, along with another doctored photo of the former New Jersey governor.

Christie has been attacking Trump for months, suggesting that “the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump” is if he can have the chance to go after the former president on a debate stage. He bashed Trump at town hall in New Hampshire on Tuesday by calling him a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog” who “finds someone else and something else to blame for whatever goes wrong.”

It was abundantly clear that Trump was a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog,” when Christie endorsed him after he dropped out of the 2016 Republican primary. Christie went on to lead the presidential transition before Trump replaced him with Mike Pence, and then endorsed Trump again in 2020. He’s said recently that he soured on Trump after he refused to acknowledge President Biden’s win.

“Beware of the leader in this country, who you have handed leadership to, who has never made a mistake, who has never done anything wrong, who when something goes wrong it’s always someone else’s fault. And who has never lost,” Christie said in New Hampshire.

Christie also went after Trump’s record. “He left with the biggest deficit of any president in American history,” he said. “He said he was going to eliminate the national debt in eight years. He added $3 trillion to the national debt in four years.”

Chris Christie criticizes Donald Trump's record: "He left with the biggest deficit of any president in American history. He said he was going to eliminate the national debt in 8 years. He added $3 trillion to the national debt in 4 years." pic.twitter.com/993gv3boMe — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 7, 2023

Trump has saved most of his campaign vitriol for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, widely believed to be the only other candidate with a shot to win the nomination. It certainly isn’t surprising that Trump isn’t taking Christie’s attacks lying down, though, and a prolonged back-and-forth between the two Republicans may be just what Christie needs to bump up his polling numbers and — potentially — win himself a chance to go after Trump in person, on a debate stage.

