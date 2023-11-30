Trump Responds to Gag Order Reinstatement by Attacking Judge’s Wife

Donald Trump has directed his ire at the wife of Judge Arthur Enron in response to a New York appellate court deciding to reinstate a gag order leveled against Trump by the judge. Engoron is currently overseeing, and will ultimately rule on, the state’s $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president.

Since Wednesday, Trump has been leveling a frenzied barrage of posts on Truth Social attacking Engoron’s wife. Many of the posts are based on anti-Trump social media posts attributed to a user who goes by “Dawn Marie,” alleged by conservative activist Laura Loomer to belong to Dawn Marie Engoron.

“Judge Engoron’s Trump Hating wife, together with his very disturbed and angry law clerk, have taken over control of the New York State Witch Hunt Trial aimed at me, my family, and the Republican Party,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

On Thursday, Trump continued his digital assault against Mrs. Engoron, authoring and re-posting several missives referencing her alleged social media activity and Loomer’s findings. In one instance, Trump captioned a screenshot of a post depicting a woman spraypainting “Fuck Trump” on a wall with “This is the Judge’s Wife and Family that are putting these things out. I am not entitled to a Jury under this Statute. Can this be happening in America? This is the most unfair Trial in the History of New York, and I’ve had some pretty unfair Trials!”

As Trump ranted on Thursday, a New York appellate court reinstated a gag order instated by Judge Engoron against him and his lawyers, which barred them from publicly attacking members of his court staff. The order was put in place after Trump publicly attacked Engoron’s chief law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

Earlier this month, attorneys for the New York state court system filed an affidavit in favor of the gag order laying out the flood of threats received by Engoron and members of his staff. According to testimony given by Charles Hollon, a court officer-captain in the New York Department of Public Safety, the “threats against Justice Engoron and Ms. Greenfield are considered to be serious and credible and not hypothetical or speculative.”

Hollon added that “the messages received by Justice Engoron and his staff every day has created an ongoing security risk for the judge, his staff, and his family,” and that the implementation of a gag order “resulted in a decrease in the number of threats, harassment, and disparaging messages that the judge and his staff received.”

It seems despite the orders of the court, Trump remains intent on throwing fuel on the fire.

