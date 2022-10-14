Trump responds to Jan. 6 House committee's vote to subpoena him

Associated Press

While the figures include a few officers killed by accidental gunfire, the number of ambushes in which police were injured or killed in surprise attacks with little chance to defend themselves has soared since 2020 and accounts for nearly half the officers killed this year. Such an attack apparently struck Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut, where the state police said Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed and Officer Alec Iurato was wounded when they responded to a 911 call that appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.” At least 11 police officers were shot around the country this week, including one fatally in Greenville, Mississippi, and another in Las Vegas.