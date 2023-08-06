Trump responds to Pelosi's 'scared puppy' jab with rant on husband's 'weird story': 'Sick & demented'

Former President Donald Trump blasted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the "very weird story" surrounding her husband after she said Trump looked scared ahead of his arraignment in federal court Thursday.

"I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious," Trump commented on his Truth Social website.

Pelosi on Friday said Trump looked like a "scared puppy" as he arrived at a D.C. courthouse for his arraignment on four charges related to alleged 2020 election interference.

BLINKEN'S CONDEMNATION OF RUSSIAN PROSECUTORS SPARKS CONSERVATIVE BACKLASH: ‘SIRI, SHOW ME IRONY’

Trump, the current 2024 GOP front-runner, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

"I saw a scared puppy," Pelosi said on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that," she added. "He knows the truth that he lost the election, and now he’s got to face the music."

Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2023.

Trump fired back, writing that the "millions" of people watching him on television enter the courtroom "didn’t see that."

"I wasn’t ‘scared,’" he said. "Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!"

Former President Donald Trump, who was arraigned on federal charges related to attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, prepares to depart Washington at Reagan Washington National Airport in nearby Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2023.

Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was allegedly attacked during a home invasion in San Francisco on Oct. 28. The alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, faces state charges of attempted murder and elder abuse and federal charges for kidnapping after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi home and assaulted Paul with a hammer.

Story continues

DePape will have a chance to state his case during a hearing Wednesday in San Francisco, with a federal trial set to begin Nov. 13.

This image from video allegedly shows David DePape peering through the windows of the Pelosi home before the alleged assault on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco on Oct. 28, 2022.

Pelosi’s husband previously made headlines in May 2022 when he was arrested for causing a crash while driving drunk. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serving five days in jail and three years of probation.

The alleged attack sparked a number of right-wing conspiracy theories that ultimately hushed once video and audio evidence from the incident was released by a court in February.

Pelosi’s office declined to respond to Trump's comments when reached by Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.