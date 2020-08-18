Trump responds to Michelle Obama's speech with jab at 'your husband'

President Trump is apparently watching at least parts of the Democratic National Convention.

Trump responded Tuesday morning to the first keynote speaker, former first lady Michelle Obama, by launching more Twitter broadsides against former President Barack Obama.

"Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama," Trump wrote. "Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement."

Trump went on to tout the economy under his administration. "Sit back & watch!" he exclaimed.

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

In her virtual speech to the convention, Obama presented a sharp case against Trump, whom she said was in "clearly in over his head" amid the current challenges facing the Oval Office, including the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed over 170 thousand Americans and infected millions more, according to the latest tracking data from Johns Hopkins University.

“Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy,” said Obama.

Although Trump had dismissed her "unenthusiastic" endorsement of the soon-to-be Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, Obama used her speech to shower praise on Barack Obama's two-time running mate.

“I know Joe,” Michelle Obama said in Monday's speech. “He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."

In various tweets Monday and Tuesday, Trump further responded to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who also gave a notable address to the Democratic convention’s first night. Cuomo delivered a forceful rebuttal to Trump on coronavirus; Trump responded by tweeting past praise Cuomo had given him and declared that thousands of New Yorkers died because of the governor's "total incompetence."

Democrats have three more nights of convention speakers before Trump and the Republicans hold their own virtual convention next week.

