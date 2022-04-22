Trump 'some responsibility' for Jan. 6 shortly after attack, McCarthy said -NYT

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds his weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump acknowledged "some responsibility" for what happened the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told Republican lawmakers in the days following the deadly riot, the New York Times said.

The Times on Friday cited audio it had obtained of McCarthy's Jan. 11, 2021, call with fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives. The audio follows an earlier Times report that McCarthy told the lawmakers he planed to urge Trump to resign.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

