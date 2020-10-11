Trump returns to the campaign trail, his base shifts, and 1.6 million Floridians have already voted

It’s Monday, Oct. 12 and President Donald Trump will be in Florida today for his first in-person rally outside the White House since he resumed campaigning after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

His arrival follows a weekend of car caravans in Miami, the amped-up variation on the political rally in the COVID-era. On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets for what was billed as an Anti-Socialist and Anti-Communist Caravan to demand the liberation of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and warn the United States about the dangers of socialism.

And on Sunday, organizers touted a 1,000-car caravan of Joe Biden supporters as they snaked through Miami Springs, Cutler Bay, Doral, West Kendall and downtown Miami.

Trump in Sanford: The president’s Monday rally, originally scheduled for Oct. 2, will be held at the Orlando Sanford International Airport at 7 p.m. Neither the Trump campaign nor the White House had indicated late Sunday if any additional safety measures will be taken to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus among those traveling on Air Force One or those attending the rally.

“I’m immune,” the president declared in a Fox News interview Sunday, despite questions that remain about his health.

Canceled debate: The Commission on Presidential debates ended speculation about the Oct. 15 debate between the presidential contenders at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and officially announced on Friday the event will be canceled “for the health and safety of all involved.” The final presidential debate is scheduled for October 22 in Nashville.

Biden attacks on Cuba: Biden arrived in Miami last week for this first visit in more than a year, attacking the president’s hard-line policies in the Americas, saying his opponent’s tough talk and steep sanctions have only entrenched Cuba’s Communist government.

Rubio touts Trump: By Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were in Miami countering that argument with a “Fighters Against Socialism” rally that capped the end of a four-city bus tour for the president.

Voters Guide: For more information about the candidates on your ballot, be sure to check out the Miami Herald’s Voter Guide. It gives users a customized sample ballot based on your address. The guide is a one-stop resource that includes candidate profiles, voting information and our Editorial Board candidate recommendations.

It also includes questionnaires that we sent to dozens of candidates running in key races for Miami-Dade voters, which are available to our subscribers.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

People participate in a naturalization ceremony for becoming American citizens at the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services District Office in Miami, Florida on Friday, October 2, 2020.

How determined are people to vote this year? Consider this scene: More than 200 immigrants became newly minted United States citizens at the Miami office of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) the Friday before the Oct. 5 deadline for getting registered to vote. Getting naturalized in time for the election had been far from guaranteed after many coronavirus-related disruptions at the USCIS delayed the citizenship ceremony.

Or this scene: After “unprecedented traffic” to the Florida Department of State voter registration website — which included more than 1 million requests an hour — the site crashed on the last day of voter registration. The state was forced to extend the deadline by a day.

Registration scolding: A federal judge rejected calls from voting rights groups to further extend the voter registration deadline. But Judge Mark Walker also used the moment to blast the state for being “unable to run a functional voter registration website” and for other failures in conducting elections.

Trump’s shrinking base: Pollsters say they have learned lessons from 2016, when they failed to give proper weight to non-college-educated voters who overwhelmingly backed Trump. If we can trust the polls this cycle, they are producing some notable surprises. Most important for Florida is what appears to be the shrinking advantage Trump has over voters who aligned with him two years ago: voters over age 65 and Cuban-American voters.

Among seniors: Florida’s senior voters, who traditionally vote at higher rates than any other age group, have shifted in significant numbers away from Trump to Biden, according to a series of recent polls. Trump won Florida by just over 113,000 votes in 2016 but won senior voters by nearly 330,000. Because of the electoral map, Trump’s campaign considers Florida a must-win state for his reelection, so a significant drop in senior voting will require a requisite increase in another group.

Among Cuban-Americans: A similar shift is happening among Cuban-American voters, according to a poll by Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald released last week. While Cuban-American voters continue to favor Trump over Biden in Miami-Dade County, pollsters found that more are moving toward the Democratic nominee, boosting his chances of winning battleground Florida.

Election jitters: The union representing Florida healthcare workers filed a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy last week, asking the court to order him to reverse actions that it claims will delay the delivery of vote-by-mail ballots and disenfranchise Florida voters.

Virus jitters: The virus continues to upset the best of plans. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins’ Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos was rescheduled because of the New England Patriots’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Miami-Dade’s public schools reopened last week, easing more than 140,000 students back into the schoolhouse. But crossing guards and mask-covered smiles were not all that greeted students as they walked onto campus. The district also faced the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school system.

Shielding deaths: The State of Florida continued to show how transparency about the virus is an afterthought. A 23-year-old corrections officer died after being exposed on the job, but the state didn’t report it on its official prison death report.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

1.6 million ballots cast: This is rubber meets the road time this election cycle. By Sunday, there were a stunning 1.6 million vote-by-mail votes casts in Florida — 844,000 from Democrats, 485,000 from Republicans and 310,000 from voters with no party affiliation. In-person early voting begins in a week.

Pandemic is top issue: Voters tell pollsters that the top issues this election cycle are the pandemic and the economic fallout that followed.

Then there’s the little problem of the state’s malfunctioning unemployment web site. The State of Florida admits it has mistakenly paid out unemployment benefits to people who were not eligible, and it wants the money back, but it won’t say if it knows how much it is owed or how it is going about collecting it. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates it’s as much as $25 million.

But do candidates tell voters how they would use their position to address the top concerns? It’s a mixed bag.

How many mailers have you received where there’s no mention of the pandemic, or the unemployment system? How many suggest the only thing you’re concerned about is asking teachers to carry guns in school, defunding the police, or a host of other misleading claims?

Decoding those ads: We know your mailbox, digital and otherwise, is likely overflowing with election attacks, smears and appeals to support or oppose a candidate or ballot measure. The Miami Herald has compiled a handy Election Decoder to help you learn more about who is behind these often-mysterious mailers and ads. You can search our growing database to research the emails and mailers you are receiving at home.

Mayor’s race: Some candidates are talking seriously about how to handle the pandemic and its fallout. In the debate between Miami mayoral candidates Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr. and rival Daniella Levine Cava, we heard them describe their differing approach to how to get coronavirus under control in the county.

SD 39: In one of the most closely watched races on Florida’s November 3 ballot, between Reps. Javier Fernandez and Ana Maria Rodriguez for the Senate District 39 seat that represents South Miami-Dade and all of Monroe County, the candidates have described to voters what steps they would take to help those hardest hit medically and financially by the pandemic.

Rodriguez promises to “fix the unemployment compensation system,” allow “small businesses to operate free of bureaucratic red tape and burdensome regulations” and “use a data-driven approach to ensure the economy is reopened timely and responsibly.” Fernández wants more affordable housing, and says that the state reopening needs to better “protect workers” and that serious budget work will have to be done to address issues ignored amid the pandemic.

SD 37: Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez and Senate Democrats are defending against a challenge from Latinas for Trump founder Ileana Garcia. Rodriguez wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to be held more accountable for how he has handled the pandemic. Garcia, like most Republicans, is more interested in talking about fixing the flawed unemployment system.

HD 114: In House District 114, an open seat House Democrats are trying to hold, Democrat Jean-Pierre Bado is running against Republican Demi Busatta. Both candidates agree that fixes need to be made to the state’s beleaguered unemployment system. But they take very different approaches to helping pandemic-battered small businesses. Busatta Cabrera wants cuts in regulations while Bado wants more loan programs for small businesses.

HD 110: But in many races the candidates aren’t signaling pandemic solutions. For example, in the House District 110 to replace José Oliva the outgoing House speaker, Democrat Annette Collazo is running again Republican Alex Rizo. Both of them cite education issues as their top priority.

Elder care Qs: There are many other issues at stake this cycle. For example, do you know what your candidates plan to do to improve the testing regimen that has forced so many Florida nursing homes, assisted living facilities and elder communities to keep residents isolated, even while COVID-19 cases continue in their homes? Only last week after elder advocates demanded action for months, DeSantis announced that these homes will soon be able to conduct 15-minute COVID-19 tests on staff, patients and visitors. The federal government will pay for it.

Health insurance Qs: Do you know what candidates will do about health insurance? Or what they will do about the fact that Florida saw the second-largest increase of uninsured children in the nation in the last three years, according to a study by Georgetown University?

Environmental Qs: What do you know about what your state and local officials suggest should be done about the polluting septic tanks that have become “ticking bombs” in the era of sea level rise? For example, Miami-Dade County has had a rule on the books that would switch thousands of people to sewer, so why aren’t they using it?

Tourism Qs: When you don’t hear many answers, that’s a sign that the answer is going to be difficult. Take, for example, the enormous job losses underway in one of Florida’s marquee industries, tourism. Workers are questioning whether there will be a future and are struggling to make ends meet. Once elected, these candidates will be expected to find the solutions. Don’t voters deserve to know what they’re thinking now?

