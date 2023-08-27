Trump returns to Twitter to share his mugshot

Former President Donald J. Trump is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Trump has been charged in Georgia for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election and has now turned himself in as part of the conspiracy prosecution. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump returned to the platform formerly known as Twitter last week to share his mugshot.

Trump surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday and posted the image around 9:38 p.m. ET that evening.

"MUG SHOT - AUGUST 24, 2023," the post reads, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER DONALDJTRUMP.COM."

The URL takes those who click on it to a political fundraiser for Trump's second attempt at reelection.

Trump's presidential campaign says it has raised an estimated $7.1 million since he was arrested in Georgia on Thursday.

"At the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME," Trump claimed in a message on the fundraiser. "The American people know what's going on."

Trump also claimed without evidence that his indictment, which alleged he led a criminal enterprise to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, constituted "interference" in the 2024 presidential election.

"Approximately 10 million views per hour of this image," Musk said in reply to Trump's post on the former Twitter platform.

Last May, before Elon Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal, the controversial billionaire said he would reverse Twitter's permanent ban of Trump if he were to assume control of the company.

He later followed through on that promise, polling the users of the platform first, but Trump's reinstated account sat dormant for the larger part of a year.

The former president, whose prolific late-night use of Twitter caused him legal woes, launched his platform Truth Social after his ban from the microblogging site.