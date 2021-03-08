Trump ‘greeted by single supporter’ as he returns to New York for first time since presidency

Mr Trump’s reported arrival at Trump Tower in New York on Sunday (FreedomNews.TV / YouTube)

Donald Trump returned to New York for the first time since the end of his presidency on Sunday night, according to reports.

A motorcade arrived at Trump Tower in Manhattan around 9pm on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

The former president was born in Queens and made his name buying properties in New York, including the 58-floor Trump Tower in downtown Manhattan.

It was the first time in years that the former US president returned to his residence on Fifth Avenue, where he lived primarily before his relocation to the White House in 2017.

A video obtained by FreedomNews.TV appeared to show him waving from inside a car as it turned-up at Trump Tower, while the Post added that he was greeted by a single supporter.

Mr Trump, who left office on 20 January, was staying at his Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago, informally referred to as the “summer White House”, for the past six weeks, with his wife Melania and their teenage son Barron.

Both Mr and Ms Trump changed their addresses to Florida, from New York, in October 2019 – a year before he would be defeated by US president Joe Biden in November 2020’s election race.

Reports of Mr Trump’s return to Fifth Avenue were first reported by local news station WABC-TV on Saturday, as officers from the New York Police Department prepared for the security arrangements for the former president.

They were escorted by law enforcement and a motorcade, with security appearing to be tight.

Police started removing barriers from in front of Trump Tower in recent weeks, which had been installed for the duration of the Trump presidency, the Post reported.

The tower, which brandishes the former president’s name in gold writing, had attracted protests throughout the four years of Mr Trump’s time at the White House.

That included a “Black Lives Matter” mural that was painted on the street outside Trump Tower in July 2020, as New York City authorities criticised Mr Trump’s heavy-handed response to anti-racism protests across the US.

It comes as a close aide to the former president, Jason Miller, told Mediaite’s “The Interview” podcast that “We’re not that far off from seeing President Trump return to social media,” following bans by Twitter and Facebook.

The office of Mr Trump has been approached for comment by the Independent.

