Trump ‘greeted by single supporter’ as he returns to New York for first time since presidency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Mr Trump&#x002019;s reported arrival at Trump Tower in New York on Sunday&lt;/p&gt; (FreedomNews.TV / YouTube)

Mr Trump’s reported arrival at Trump Tower in New York on Sunday

(FreedomNews.TV / YouTube)

Donald Trump returned to New York for the first time since the end of his presidency on Sunday night, according to reports.

A motorcade arrived at Trump Tower in Manhattan around 9pm on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

The former president was born in Queens and made his name buying properties in New York, including the 58-floor Trump Tower in downtown Manhattan.

It was the first time in years that the former US president returned to his residence on Fifth Avenue, where he lived primarily before his relocation to the White House in 2017.

A video obtained by FreedomNews.TV appeared to show him waving from inside a car as it turned-up at Trump Tower, while the Post added that he was greeted by a single supporter.

Mr Trump, who left office on 20 January, was staying at his Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago, informally referred to as the “summer White House”, for the past six weeks, with his wife Melania and their teenage son Barron.

Read more: Trump plans ‘tectonic plate shift’ return to social media despite being blocked by almost every site

Both Mr and Ms Trump changed their addresses to Florida, from New York, in October 2019 – a year before he would be defeated by US president Joe Biden in November 2020’s election race.

Reports of Mr Trump’s return to Fifth Avenue were first reported by local news station WABC-TV on Saturday, as officers from the New York Police Department prepared for the security arrangements for the former president.

They were escorted by law enforcement and a motorcade, with security appearing to be tight.

Police started removing barriers from in front of Trump Tower in recent weeks, which had been installed for the duration of the Trump presidency, the Post reported.

The tower, which brandishes the former president’s name in gold writing, had attracted protests throughout the four years of Mr Trump’s time at the White House.

That included a “Black Lives Matter” mural that was painted on the street outside Trump Tower in July 2020, as New York City authorities criticised Mr Trump’s heavy-handed response to anti-racism protests across the US.

It comes as a close aide to the former president, Jason Miller, told Mediaite’s “The Interview” podcast that “We’re not that far off from seeing President Trump return to social media,” following bans by Twitter and Facebook.

The office of Mr Trump has been approached for comment by the Independent.

Read More

Trump ‘sent cease and desist’ letter to stop RNC from using his name

Donald Trump and Jared Kushner have barely spoken since leaving the White House: report

‘The Republican Messiah’: New York GOP leader arrested over US Capitol riot

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife marries Seattle science teacher as Amazon boss says: ‘He is a great guy’

    Ms Scott is one of world’s richest people with wealth of around $53bn

  • Trump Supporters Unravel Huge 'Trump 2024' Flag in New York City

    A crowd of Trump supporters clashed with counter-protesters in New York City on Friday, March 5, as they gathered to unfurl a large ‘Trump 2024’ banner.This video originally uploaded by Jarrett Robertson shows a large crowd waving the banner and chanting “Trump ’24” before marching through the streets of Manhattan.According to the New York Police Department one officer was injured and taken to hospital “for suspected bleach being thrown in his eyes” while attempting to prevent clashes between “anti-police protesters and pro-Trump protesters”.The police department also said four people were arrested at the protest, including assaults on police officers and weapons possession. Credit: Jarrett Robertson via Storyful

  • Biden news - live: Trump’s last election case tossed as president to clampdown on college sex assault leniency

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle school science teacher

    MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has remarried to a high school science teacher in her adopted hometown of Seattle. The philanthropist and novelist, who helped Mr Bezos set up the company and was one of its first employees before divorcing amicably from him in 2019, updated her author biography on her Amazon profile to say that she lives "with her four children and her husband, Dan". That appeared to refer to Dan Jewett, a teacher at the exclusive private secondary Lakeside School who has recently been added to Ms Scott's entry for the Giving Pledge, a charity organisation formed by billionaires who have promised to give away most of their fortunes. The union was first reported by the Wall Street Journall, which cited a person close to the couple. Mr Bezos welcomed the news, saying: "Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them." Since separating from Mr Bezos, Ms Scott, 50, has given away at least $6bn (£4.3bn) after receiving about $38bn in the divorce, which ended with the largest financial settlement ever and made her the world's fourth richest woman. In an entry added to the Giving Pledge's website some time since Feb 25, Mr Jewett suggested he and Ms Scott had merged their finances, expressing surprise and gratitude that he was now in a position to give away so much. Mr Jewett said: "It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning. "I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me.... and now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others. "I have seen many ways that MacKenzie has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change." Lakeside School is highly prestigious, counting Microsoft founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen, as well as former Washington state governor Booth Gardner and Batman star Adam West, among its alumni.

  • Meghan wears Princess Diana's diamond bracelet for Oprah interview

    It's the same bracelet that Harry had previously removed two stones from to craft Meghan's engagement ring.

  • Donald Trump set to visit New York for first time since leaving White House

    Ex-president expected as soon as Sunday night, reports sayTrump tells Republicans: stop using name in fundraising Donald Trump in the elevator at Trump Tower, in January 2017. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump could arrive in New York City for his first visit since leaving the White House as soon as Sunday night, according to multiple reports. The former president was born in Queens and rose to fame in Manhattan but changed his primary residence to Florida in 2019 and has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach since leaving Washington on 20 January. After reports of a New York visit proliferated on Saturday, the local station WABC-TV reported that police were preparing to increase security around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. The New York police department did not comment. Trump’s New York home was the subject of protests and a heavy police presence from the start of his run for the White House in summer 2015 through to the end of his term in office in the acrid aftermath of the 6 January Capitol attack. In July 2020, amid national protests for racial justice and policing reform, city authorities painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street outside Trump Tower. Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed to have “liberated” that stretch of Fifth Avenue. The mural was repeatedly vandalised. Trump was impeached for a second time for inciting the Capitol insurrection, in which five people died, as part of his claim that his defeat by Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud, a lie repeatedly thrown out of court. He was acquitted, when only seven Republican senators voted to convict him. He retains a grip on Republican politics, regularly topping polls of potential presidential nominees for 2024 but this week reportedly demanding the party stop fundraising using his name. On Saturday, the New York Daily News quoted Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, referring to a gold statue that made a splash at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last week, when he said: “The human Donald must … be put on display for the multitude of NYC followers.” In truth Trump remains a divisive figure in New York, a largely Democratic city, amid two investigations that have added to his considerable legal jeopardy since losing the protections of office. The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, and the state attorney general, Letitia James, are both looking into Trump’s financial affairs. Cohen is under house arrest in the city, completing a sentence for offences including paying hush money to two women who claimed affairs with Trump, claims Trump denied, though he admitted knowing of the payments. Cohen has spoken to Vance. The Daily News said Trump’s visit would not be in connection with that investigation, which received a huge boost last month when the US supreme court declined to block access to Trump’s tax returns and financial records. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have also relocated to Florida since the end of their time in power, with Ivanka thought likely to mount a run for US Senate in the southern state. Trump’s own future in Florida has been called into question. Though he owns the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, a 1993 agreement says he cannot live there permanently. Last month the former president won favourable comments from the town attorney, in a hearing involving residents who want to hold Trump to that deal. A decision is due in April.

  • Nearly a third of all Republicans say they ‘definitely won’t’ get vaccinated, citing Trump’s Covid falsities

    ‘I think the president set the tone early on by downplaying the coronavirus or comparing it to the flu’

  • Dozens Protest Ahead of Derek Chauvin's Trial Over George Floyd's Death

    Protesters marched in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 7, ahead of former police officer Derek Chauvin standing trial, accused of George Floyd’s death.In a video posted to Facebook by Women’s March Minnesota a list of names of people who were killed by law enforcement is read to a crowd of protesters seated on a street in the city.According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the jury selection for Chauvin’s trial is set to begin on March 8. Credit: Women’s March Minnesota via Storyful

  • Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office

    The NYPD will be providing additional security around Trump Tower, where police presence has significantly scaled back over the past month.

  • 'Superhero' women have been juggling it all during the pandemic. But it comes at a cost.

    From moms balancing work and childcare to female frontline workers, women have been helping us survive the pandemic – but the juggling comes at a cost.

  • 12-year-old boy arrested for four armed carjackings in just under an hour

    Only one attempt was successful on Thursday evening

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Tucker Carlson calls QAnon supporters ‘gentle’ patriots a week after suggesting the conspiracy didn’t exist

    ‘Do you ever notice how all the scary internet conspiracy theorists – the radical QAnon people ... they’re all kind of gentle people now waving American flags?’

  • Speeding up vaccinations will lead Italy out of crisis: PM Draghi

    Speeding up Italy's vaccination campaign will enable the country to overcome the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, adding that his government would do whatever was necessary to protect lives. "The pandemic is not yet over, but with the acceleration of the vaccine plan, a way out is not far off," Draghi said in a speech to mark international women's day, his first such public address since taking office last month. Italy is poised to become the seventh country in the world to register more than 100,000 COVID-related deaths and health officials have warned that the country faces a third wave of cases as a more contagious variant of the disease gains ground.

  • Florida Rep. Gaetz: Dems politicizing January Capitol riot

    GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida argues the FBI uses 'every opportunity to try and delegitimize a movement that really exposed them.'

  • The 43 best original films to watch on Netflix, ranked

    From Private Life and Always Be My Maybe to El Camino and Roma, Ed Power picks the streaming service’s best original offerings

  • Police pepper spray mum holding toddler

    ‘Just because we can do certain things, doesn’t mean we should,’ says interim police chief

  • Trump plans ‘tectonic plate shift’ return to social media despite being blocked by almost every site

    How he plans to actually get back online while remaining by banned by virtually every major platform is unknown

  • Would Shareholders Who Purchased International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you...

  • Biden fires Trump official at EEOC who refused to resign

    General counsel wrote a letter to the White House ‘respectfully’ declining to resign before she was eventually removed from her post