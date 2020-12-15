Trump retweets post calling for Georgia republicans to be jailed

President Donald Trump has retweeted a post from a conservative attorney that called for Georgia Republican officials to be jailed.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump retweeted a tweet from Lin Wood, an attorney who has filed multiple lawsuits in an effort to help the President overturn 3 November’s election results.

“President Trump…is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans,’” Mr Wood said.

“He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail,” he added, in the tweet that was retweeted by President Trump on Tuesday morning.

More follows…

