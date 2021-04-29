Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

Joe Sommerlad
·2 min read
Trump calls into Maria Bartiromo&#x002019;s show on Fox Business (Fox Business)
Former US president Donald Trump has given his clearest indication yet that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024, saying he is “100 per cent thinking about running again” and promising: “We will be very successful.”

Mr Trump was speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business in response to Mr Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday evening marking his first 100 days in the White House.

The new US president had described the opening months of his tenure as one of “crisis and opportunity”, declaring that “America is rising anew” and detailing his plans to revive the economy following the coronavirus pandemic and tackle the climate emergency in a sweeping speech.

The Republican Party’s official rebuttal to Mr Biden was already delivered last night by senator Tim Scott of South Carolina but Mr Trump wasted little time in calling in to his preferred network broadcaster to offer his version of events.

Asked by Ms Bartiromo whether he would consider Florida governor Ron DeSantis as his next running mate, after falling out with his former vice president Mike Pence in the final weeks of his first term, Mr Trump would only say that Mr DeSantis is a “great guy” whom he has a lot of admiration for.

He told his loyal supporters to “have faith” in his failed Make America Great Again movement and bemoaned “ridiculous” political fundraising rules when pressed for more details of his future campaigning activities.

The ex-president, now a private citizen in the Sunshine State, also proclaimed himself “the father of the vaccine” and said he deserved more credit for the US coronavirus response, argued that Mr Biden is “destroying our country” with his policy on immigration at the US-Mexico border - warning falsely that “murderers” are flooding in from Central America - and said that it was “unfair” that federal prosecutors had executed a search warrant at the apartment of his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, a grievance he returned to repeatedly.

But perhaps his most bizarre claim over the course of a characteristically long and rambling interview light on specifics was that Democratic lawmakers had appeared to be “choking” on their face masks during last’s night’s presidential address to Congress, noting that House speaker Nancy Pelosi was wearing one of the biggest he had ever seen.

