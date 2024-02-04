Trump reveals criteria for running mate, name drops two top Republicans

Former President Trump revealed his criteria for a running mate on Sunday, but he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that he won't announce a vice presidential pick "for a little while."

Trump made the comments in an interview with Bartiromo that aired on "Sunday Morning Futures." He said the most important factor is to ensure his running mate would be able to step up and handle the presidency in the case of an emergency.

"What criteria are you using to identify who your running mate is?" Bartiromo asked.

"Always it's gotta be who is going to be a good president. Obviously you always have to think that, because in case of emergency. Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. That's gotta be number one," Trump responded.

TRUMP, RFK JR SIDE WITH TEXAS IN BORDER FIGHT WITH BIDEN ADMIN AS 25 STATES SHOW SUPPORT

Former President Trump revealed his criteria for a running mate on Sunday, but he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that he won't announce a vice presidential pick "for a little while."

"Who is your running mate?" Bartiromo pressed.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, I have a lot of good people. I have a lot of good ideas," he added, saying he "talks to everybody."

VOTERS SHARE TOP RUNNING MATE CHOICES FOR TRUMP IF ELECTED: 'IT HAS TO BE SOMEONE YOUNGER'

"You know, I called [South Carolina Sen.] Tim Scott and people like Tim Scott, and I said you're a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself," Trump said. "When I watched him, he was fine. He was good, but he was very low key."

Trump says Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is a better advocate for the Trump campaign than he was even for his own presidential campaign.

"I watched him in the last week, defending me and sticking up for me and fighting for me – I said, man, you're a much better person for me than you are for yourself," he continued.

Trump went on to praise South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as well, noting that she said publicly that she would never run against him, "because I could never beat him."

TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT TO KEEP NAME ON COLORADO BALLOT

Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom for a lunch break during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on November 06, 2023 in New York City.

Trump also denied reports that his campaign had reached out to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to explore a potential ticket with him early on in the campaign season. Trump said the interaction "never happened."





Original article source: Trump reveals criteria for running mate, name drops two top Republicans