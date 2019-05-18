Hunter DeRensis

Immigration, Americas

The heart of the proposal is a turnaround on who the United States accepts as legal immigrants, putting a greater emphasis on merit-based immigration.

Trump Revs Up the Battle Over Immigration

“Democrats are proposing open-borders, lower wages, and frankly, lawless chaos. We are proposing an immigration plan that puts the jobs, wages, and safety of American workers first,” said President Donald Trump, Thursday afternoon in the White House rose garden. The administration’s newest proposal, a compromise agreement between Senior Advisor (and presidential son-in-law) Jared Kushner and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller.

“I think that Kushner and his team did a very good job at bringing together many key areas of President Trump’s immigration proposals from the campaign as well as concerns from the special interest groups and various Senators. The timing is a little strange given the crisis at the border, but he’s been working on this for months,” said Ryan Girdusky, a correspondent for One America News.

Read full article