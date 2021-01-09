Trump riots: Democrats plan to introduce article of impeachment

Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol
Democrats are expected to introduce the article of impeachment against President Trump in the House of Representatives on Monday

US Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in Wednesday's invasion of the US Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would move forward with impeachment if Mr Trump did not resign immediately.

The charge of "incitement of insurrection" is set to be introduced by House Democrats on Monday.

They accuse Mr Trump of encouraging a riot in Congress in which five people died.

President-elect Joe Biden said impeachment was for Congress to decide, but said he had thought "for a long time President Trump was not fit to hold the job".

The White House dismissed the impeachment as a "politically motivated" move that would "only serve to further divide our great country".

Nearly 160 House of Representatives Democrats have signed on to the bill, which congressmen Ted Lieu of California and David Cicilline of Rhode Island began drafting while they were sheltering in place during Wednesday's chaos at the Capitol.

If the process does go ahead, it would be the second time the House has pursued impeachment against President Trump.

In December 2019, the lower chamber impeached Mr Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But the Senate acquitted him on both charges in February 2020.

No US president has ever been impeached twice. However, the prospect of an impeachment conviction seems remote because of Mr Trump's Republican broad support in the Senate.

One moderate Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply "needs to get out". And Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a regular critic of Trump, said he would "definitely consider" impeachment.

But there is so far no indication that enough members of the president's party would agree to convict him.

That means an impeachment in the House might only be a symbolic action to hold Mr Trump accountable for the invasion of Congress.

An internal Senate memo says the soonest it could take up any articles of impeachment from the House would be on 19 January, the day before Mr Trump's term expires, and a trial could only begin after he had left office.

Constitutional experts are split on whether impeachment can still proceed to a Senate trial in this event.

If convicted, Mr Trump would lose benefits granted to former presidents, and senators could vote to bar him permanently from public office.

The unprecedented move comes as an isolated Mr Trump holed up at the White House on Friday and his main means of communication with the outside world, Twitter, banned him from its platform.

The siege of the Capitol has put senior politicians on edge, prompting the Democratic House Speaker Pelosi to talk to the nation's top military officer about ways to prevent Mr Trump from accessing nuclear codes.

In a dramatic day in Washington DC on Friday, other developments included:

What does the draft impeachment resolution say?

The draft resolution, which has been shared with BBC partner CBS News, consists of one article: "incitement of insurrection".

"Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanours by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States," the draft reads.

In the resolution, the lawmakers accuse the president of making statements that encouraged and resulted in "imminent lawless action at the Capitol".

The draft also says this was "consistent with his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct" the certification of President-elect Biden's win in November's presidential election.

"He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," the draft says.

The president urged his supporters to march on the Capitol on the day Mr Biden's electoral college victory was to be confirmed by Congress.

He held a rally at which he repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election, alleging, without evidence, that it was "stolen" from him.

"We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and Congressmen and women," Mr Trump told the crowd, exhorting his supporters "to fight".

Democrats and some Republicans have argued that these words amounted to incitement.

What is impeachment?

Impeachment allows Congress - the part of the US government that writes and brings in laws - to put presidents on trial.

Articles of impeachment are charges brought against a president by the House of Representatives. If the House votes to pass them, proceedings move to the Senate, which decides whether or not to convict.

It is a rare event and a political process, rather than a criminal one.

Mr Trump was the third US president to have been impeached.

The two others, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, were left in office by the Senate.

President Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached.

How did we get here?

On Wednesday, with Washington still reeling from the Capitol riot, Democrats held a conference call in which they talked for three hours about the prospect of removing the president from office.

CBS News reports that Democrats were overwhelmingly supportive of the effort, with just one, Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader, arguing that such a move would be too divisive for the country.

Mrs Pelosi told her members that her preference would be to see Mr Trump removed by the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice-president to step up if the president is unable to perform his duties owing to a mental or physical illness.

If that did not happen, impeachment would be on the table, she said.

US media reports say Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been personally involved in discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment.

However, such a course of action is said to be highly unlikely, and there is no sign that Vice-President Pence is prepared to use the amendment.

Police face off against pro-Trump rioters beside Abraham Lincoln statue inside of the Capitol
Five people died during the riots inside Congress

On Friday, Mrs Pelosi called Mr Trump "unhinged" and said Congress must do everything possible to protect Americans while he is in office.

In a later statement, Ms Pelosi said the House Democratic Caucus had a "sad, moving and patriotic" discussion about the possibility of impeachment.

Latest Stories

  • Some Senate Republicans are open to impeachment, but path ahead is uncertain

    House Democrats appeared likely to impeach President Trump, which would make him the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account New charges reportedly brought in pro-Trump riot, including for a Republican state lawmaker

  • Cotton, Rubio Condemn Republicans Who Opposed Electoral Certification ‘For Political Advantage’

    Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton chastised several of their fellow GOP senators on Thursday for their behavior ahead of Congress's certification of the electoral vote count, which a group of senators said they opposed."You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday's actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election," Cotton said on Fox News."These senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the capitol, were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn't have happened, and it's got to stop now," he continued.The Arkansas Republican appears to be referring to fundraising messages from Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri that were sent just as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.Shortly before the rioting began, Hawley’s campaign sent a fundraising email promoting his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being counted."I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?" read Cruz's fundraising text, which was blasted out after evacuation procedures began in the Capitol.Cotton emphasized that he was never planning to object to the electoral certification but said he still supports an independent commission to study the November election and propose reforms.Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that "some misled you" regarding whether the vice president "could reject ballots" and whether "objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.""They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money," the Florida Republican wrote.Hawley was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral votes, promising to oppose Pennsylvania's results.Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible in part for the rioting, Hawley acknowledged, "I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea" but added that "the responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."Earlier this week, a group of eleven Republican senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced they would object to the certification of one or more states' electoral votes.That group included Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as senators-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren.

  • Air Force Demotes Former General as IG Report Reveals Details of Illicit Affair

    Maj. Gen Peter Gersten retired as a colonel effective Jan. 1, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military.com.

  • Surrounded by a shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly isolated himself in the White House, relying on a small group of diehard loyalists and lashing out at those who dare to cross him, including Vice President Mike Pence, said four sources familiar with the matter. Some longtime advisers are steering clear of talking to Trump after he fired up hundreds of supporters who swarmed the U.S. Capitol in what even fellow Republicans called a deep stain on Trump's legacy. The unprecedented breach of the Capitol building on Wednesday forced Pence and members of Congress to be evacuated just as they had convened to certify the 2020 election victory of President-elect Joe Biden over Trump.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl's killer

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court adjourned on Thursday without deciding whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 murder of a American journalist Daniel Pearl. The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody while his lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another court’s ruling last month that ordered his release. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week.

  • House Speaker Pelosi says she spoke to top U.S. general about restraining Trump

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to the top U.S. military commander on Friday about taking precautions to ensure that Republican President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining 12 days in office. Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that she spoke to Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about what measures are available to rein in the Republican president. Trump, angry about his election loss, incited supporters in the days before an invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Black woman says group of Trump supporters attacked her

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

  • Joe Biden says US Capitol 'terrorists' must be hunted down as FBI launches nationwide search

    Joe Biden said the mob who invaded the US Capitol should be hunted down and brought to justice as the FBI began a nationwide search for the intruders. The president-elect said they should be treated as a "bunch of thugs, anti-Semites and white supremacists." He added: "They're terrorists. Domestic terrorists. the fact is they should be prosecuted. The difference here is this had the active encouragement of a sitting President of the United States." It came as many of those who roamed the corridors of power, including the so-called "QAnon shaman," had already left Washington for their home states. Before setting out for a long drive back to Phoenix, Arizona Jake Angeli, 33, who was seen bare-chested in a fur headdress and buffalo horns, declared America's day of infamy a "win," and compared himself to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Mr Angeli, 33, a conspiracy theorist and would-be actor, said: "The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win. "What I was doing was civil disobedience. I didn’t do anything wrong. I walked through an open door, dude." Michael Sherwin, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, expressed shock that the rioters were allowed to leave without being arrested. He said: "Hundreds of people flooded the Capitol and were not handcuffed by police. I don’t want to be Monday morning quarterbacking to say why they didn’t do it, but it made our job more difficult. "I can't answer why those people weren't zip-tied as they were leaving the building by the Capitol Police. We have to now go through cell site orders, collect video footage to try to identify people and then charge them, and then try to execute their arrest. We have a lot of lessons to learn from this."

  • Mexican farmers find rare female statue in citrus grove

    Farmers digging in a citrus grove near Mexico’s Gulf coast have found a striking, six-foot-tall statue of a female figure who may represent an elite woman rather than a goddess, or some mixture of the two, experts said Friday. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it was the first such statue found in a region known as the Huasteca. While the site where it was found is nearer to the pre-Hispanic ruin site of El Tajín, the statue shows some influences of the Aztecs.

  • Trump is reportedly polling aides on whether he should pardon himself

    President Trump is considering pardoning himself during his final days in office, The New York Times reported Thursday.Trump has reportedly toyed with the idea for some time now, but discussions apparently started anew shortly before the president was recorded pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough ballots to somehow swing the state's election in his favor. The talks also came before Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol on Wednesday, where hundreds broke into the building in an attempt to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results. "Trump allies believe that both episodes increased Mr. Trump's criminal exposure," writes the Times. A president has never before attempted to pardon himself, and its not clear how such a move would withstand scrutiny in courts, though Trump has long maintained he has the power to do so. Even so, presidential pardons only apply to federal offenses and would not protect him from any potential charges on a state level. Trump has reportedly been polling aides for their opinions on the move, which is "typically a sign that he is preparing to follow through on his aims," writes the Times.White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Trump he could face legal exposure for telling his supporters to "fight" the election certification at the Capitol, reports the Times. The riot that followed left four people dead.In addition to pardoning himself, Trump is also reportedly considering preemptive pardons for his eldest children and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as attorney Rudy Giuliani.The Times writes Trump has "become increasingly convinced that his perceived enemies will use the levers of law enforcement to target him after he leaves office." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

  • Migrant caravan will not be allowed to pass, says U.S. border official

    The United States, its Central American allies and Mexico will not allow a group of migrants that is readying a trip north from Honduras to travel to the U.S. border, a senior U.S. border official said on Friday. Hondurans have taken to WhatsApp and Facebook groups, some of which have thousands of subscribers, to organize another caravan scheduled to leave from the country's northern city San Pedro Sula on Jan. 15, despite the coronavirus pandemic. "Do not waste your time and money, and do not risk your safety and health," Mark Morgan, acting commissioner at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a statement.