Trump rips Barr after remark about ‘limited’ verbal skills

Former President Trump lashed out Sunday at his former attorney general, Bill Barr, who had criticized Trump’s verbal skills in a public forum Friday.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump suggested Barr was trying to “get even” with him for being tough on him while in office.

“I called Bill Barr Dumb, Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy, a RINO WHO COULDN’T DO THE JOB,” he wrote, using the term meaning “Republican in Name Only.” “He just didn’t want to be Impeached, which the Radical Left Lunatics were preparing to do.”

“I was tough on him in the White House, for good reason, so now this Moron says about me, to get even, ‘his verbal skills are limited,’” the former president continued. “Well, that’s one I haven’t heard before. Tell that to the biggest political crowds in the history of politics, by far. Bill Barr is a LOSER!”

Barr, who resigned in late 2020 after Trump refused to concede the election, had knocked the former president’s “verbal skills” at an event at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.

“If you get him away from ‘very, very, very,’ you know, the adjectives … they’re unfamiliar to him, and they spill out, and he goes too far,” he said.

The former head of the Justice Department has become one of Trump’s most prominent critic within the GOP, regularly refuting his claims of voter fraud and “persecution” at the hands of law enforcement.

