Trump rips Biden for move toward lifting freeze on $6B in Iranian funds

Former President Trump bashed President Biden for his decision to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for the release of five American detainees, calling him an “incompetent fool.”

“Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World. This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America,” the former president said Monday on Truth Social.

The news broke earlier that day — also the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — that the Biden administration issued a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money to facilitate the release of five Americans held by Iran. The administration also announced Monday that it would release five Iranian prisoners.

“He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th. To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe,” Trump wrote. “I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime!”

Sign up for The Hill’s 12:30 Report newsletter

Trump called on Republicans in Congress to push for the 25th Amendment, which can be used to remove a president, while baselessly suggesting Biden gets a “kickback” from the funds returned to the Iranians.

“So, lets get this straight! We did a hostage TRADE with Iran. We gave them 5 very tough, smart people that they desperately wanted. We likewise got back 5 people BUT, we also gave them 6 BILLION DOLLARS! How much of a kickback does Crooked Joe Biden get?” Trump said Tuesday on Truth Social.

“Does anyone realize how much money 6 Billion Dollars is? When I was President, I got back 58 hostages for ZERO money. Remember Pastor Brunson? It sets a TERRIBLE precedent. Republicans, call out the 25th Amendment, NOW! Biden is INCOMPETENT!” he added.

Trump is polling far ahead of other challengers in GOP presidential primary polls, suggesting he and Biden are headed for a rematch next fall. Biden, meanwhile, has recently stepped up attacks on Trump about the economy in particular.

Republican senators have also criticized the Biden administration’s move to lift the freeze on Iranian funds.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Monday called the decision “shameful” and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called it a “terrible idea.” Additionally, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said “it’s ridiculous for the US to be blackmailed” and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said “all that does is encourage more kidnapping.”

Updated at 9:54 a.m. ET

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.