Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll

Former President Trump tore into Quinnipiac and Fox News over a poll showing him trailing President Biden in a head-to-head matchup.

“The Quinnipiac Poll FoxNews keeps showing on “TRUMP” vs. Biden is not just an old Poll, it is a BAD Poll,” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. “It under samples Republicans by 10 points, which means, instead of being down 4 points, I am up 6 points. Other Polls show me much higher than that.”

Trump took issue with Fox’s broadcasting of the poll, saying that the network “will always attempt, as they did in 2016, to only show negatives on MAGA & TRUMP. We’re winning BIG, they don’t like it, the RINOS don’t like it, the Democrats don’t like it but, most of all, the Marxists & Communists don’t like it!”

The poll, published Wednesday, found that 48 percent of respondents would support Biden over Trump, noting Biden’s support was unchanged since the last Quinnipiac poll in late May, while Trump’s support dropped 2 points.

Trump’s relationship with Fox is complicated. The former president has relentlessly attacked the network since it called the race for Biden in Arizona in 2020 and more recently for its coverage of his chief Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Trump has nonetheless agreed to participate in town hall events and sit-down interviews with some of Fox’s top hosts and pundits, many of whom are still vocally supportive of him. On Monday, Trump is slated to sit for an interview with Bret Baier, the network’s chief political anchor, for an extensive conversation about the 2024 race, the first portion of which will air Monday evening.

