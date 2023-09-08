Trump rips release of Georgia grand jury report

Former President Trump lashed out after a Georgia grand jury report released Friday signaled that it had recommended charges for several Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

“The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt. Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The former president called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis an “out of control ‘prosecutor'” and made baseless allegations that she was working for the Justice Department.

The grand jury in Fulton County, Ga., weighed potential charges on a number of individuals in connection to an investigation spearheaded by Willis into efforts from Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

The report found that charges had been recommended against Graham, former Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in addition to others, including former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Cleta Mitchell.

Nineteen defendants have been charged in total in connection to the probe, including Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump lawyer John Eastman.

All 19 have been arraigned, and the first trial date is set for Oct. 23 for defendant Kenneth Chesebro.

